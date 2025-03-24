Egyptian Lynx Crosses Border, Injures Israeli Soldiers in the Naqab Desert

A rare lynx attack on Israeli soldiers in the Naqab Desert has sparked widespread curiosity, raising questions about the animal’s unusual behavior and the incident’s possible symbolic significance.

A rare incident involving a lynx attacking Israeli soldiers at a military base in the Naqab Desert has triggered widespread curiosity across social media platforms. The attack, which reportedly injured five Israeli soldiers, was captured on video and has led to an outpouring of reactions, with many speculating about the animal’s unusual behavior.

According to Al-Jazeera, the event unfolded when a female lynx infiltrated an Israeli military observation post, located just one kilometer from the Egyptian-Israeli border in the Jabal Harif area of the Naqab Desert.

The lynx’s first strike came when it pounced on an Israeli soldier, biting her in the leg.

According to Israeli media reports, the soldier was caught off guard by the predator, as lynxes are known to avoid human contact. However, the animal’s aggression didn’t stop there.

Hours after the first attack, the lynx returned to the military base, launching another attack on a different soldier before fleeing. The following night, it attacked three additional soldiers during a training session, according to Israeli media.

The five injured soldiers were reportedly transferred to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, where they underwent a series of tests to rule out the possibility of rabies, a deadly viral disease that affects the nervous system and can result in death if left untreated.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Israeli military launched an official investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The lynx, specifically the Egyptian lynx, is a species known for its elusive nature and its tendency to avoid humans. It typically preys on rabbits, mice, chickens, and birds and is well-adapted to life in desert environments, where it relies on its camouflage and speed to hunt.

The incident has sparked a variety of reactions on social media, with some seeing the lynx’s actions as a symbolic gesture against the Israeli occupation, while others have focused on the questions raised by the animal’s unusual behavior.

