Egypt’s Gaza Reconstruction Plan Excludes Hamas, Seeks International Support – Reuters

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Egypt has drafted a plan to replace Hamas with interim governance in Gaza, while emphasizing Palestinian-led recovery and reconstruction, according to a report by Reuters.

Egypt has proposed a plan to replace Hamas with interim governance in Gaza. The draft, seen by Reuters, counters U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision, which advocates displacing Palestinians. The plan will be presented at an Arab League summit on Tuesday.

The details of the plan, which cannot be confirmed by The Palestine Chronicle, are unclear as to whether it is the final draft.

Key Elements

The proposal includes a Governance Assistance Mission to oversee humanitarian aid and reconstruction. It emphasizes that international funding is unlikely if Hamas remains in control. An International Stabilization Force, led by Arab states, would handle security, eventually transitioning to a local police force.

The plan does not specify funding sources for Gaza’s reconstruction, estimated at over $53 billion. Gulf and Arab states are expected to contribute, but no financial pledges are detailed. It also calls for Palestinian experts to assist in recovery efforts but does not give the Palestinian Authority a central role.

Early Reactions

Hamas strongly opposes the plan. Senior official Sami Abu Zuhri stated, “The day after in Gaza must only be decided by the Palestinians. Hamas rejects any attempt to impose projects or any form of non-Palestinian administration, or the presence of any foreign forces on the land of the Gaza Strip.”

The White House reiterated Trump’s stance that Hamas cannot govern Gaza but welcomed input from Arab partners. A Palestinian official stressed that Gaza must be run by Palestinians, with coordination from a committee of experts.

The plan does not address disarming Hamas or future elections.

Israel Wants War

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Israel will resume fighting in the Gaza Strip within 10 days if Hamas does not continue to release detainees. Channel 12 reported that “Israel wants to reach understandings but has set a deadline to push the process forward.” The channel quoted an Israeli official saying, “We are currently at a deadlock regarding the negotiations for the deal.”

At the same time, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) cited a source saying that Israel’s resumption of fighting in Gaza will take some time due to the change in the Chief of Staff.

Ansarallah: We’re Ready

For their part, the Political Bureau of the Yemeni movement, Ansarallah, confirmed on Monday that the Israeli enemy’s insistence on violating the ceasefire, leading to the complete closure of Gaza Strip crossings to aid, constitutes a dangerous escalation.

In a statement, Ansarallah emphasized that the Palestinian people have the right to resist Zionist arrogance, and all war crimes committed with the support and encouragement of what it described as the “terrorist American administration.”

The statement reaffirmed Yemen’s steadfast position in supporting the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, noting that “the Yemeni Armed Forces have declared their readiness to resume operations in response to Zionist violations.”

The statement urged the Arab Summit, held on Tuesday, to declare a firm stance against Zionist war crimes in occupied Palestine and to take practical steps to save civilians and break the siege.

(PC, AJA, Yemeni Media)