Eight-Month-Pregnant Palestinian Woman Killed by Israel in Nur Shams Camp

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces killed eight-month-pregnant Sundus Shalabi and her unborn child during a raid on Nur Shams camp, as clashes and humanitarian suffering intensify in Tulkarm.

A 23-year-old Palestinian woman, Sundus Jamal Shalabi, and her unborn child were killed today by Israeli occupation forces during their assault on Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm.

The Ministry of Health reported that Sundus, who was eight months pregnant, was fatally shot along with her baby, while her husband sustained critical head injuries from Israeli gunfire.

Medical teams were unable to save the child due to the military’s obstruction of access to care. Sundus and her baby were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while her husband was transferred to Ramallah for urgent treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli snipers, positioned in buildings seized by occupation forces, opened fire on Sundus and her husband as they tried to flee their home for safety.

This morning, 23 year old Sundus Shalabi—8 months pregnant—was shot dead by Israeli forces in Tulkarem's Nour Shams Camp while trying to leave with her husband Yazan, who was critically injured. Medical crews could not save the life of the fetus because Israel prevented the… pic.twitter.com/Ctj5Mtkhxi — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) February 9, 2025

The Palestinian Red Crescent struggled to reach the wounded due to Israeli forces blocking access to medical aid. They eventually transported Sundus and her husband to Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital, but two other injured individuals remained unreachable inside the camp.

With Sundus’s killing, the death toll in Tulkarm and its refugee camps has risen to six amid Israel’s ongoing military assault.

The Israeli military operation in Nuur Shams camp intensified Sunday, with Palestinian resistance groups engaging occupation forces in heavy clashes across multiple fronts.

Fighters from the al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarm launched attacks on Israeli troops and military vehicles, using heavy gunfire and explosives, according to a statement released by the group.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Tulkarm also reported direct hits on Israeli forces and vehicles during fierce battles that erupted early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, in southern Tulkarm, resistance factions coordinated an ambush on Israeli troops, leading to confirmed casualties, according to a statement by the al-Qassam Brigades – Tulkarm.

The Israeli occupation army caused severe destruction to the homes and infrastructure of Jenin Refugee camp. It displaced by force most of its population and expanded its destructive military attacks to the Palestinian refugee camps of Tullarem, Nur Shams and Faraa. pic.twitter.com/0BRGupwfit — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) February 9, 2025

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that Israeli forces have besieged Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital, restricting ambulance movement and turning surrounding buildings into military outposts and sniper positions.

Residents of the Tulkarm refugee camp are facing dire humanitarian conditions as Israeli forces continue demolishing homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Large areas remain without water, electricity, or communication networks, while municipal crews are unable to carry out repairs due to military restrictions.

For over two weeks, Israeli forces have intensified their crackdown in Tulkarm, enforcing severe movement restrictions and conducting widespread raids targeting residents and their properties.

Military reinforcements, including ground troops, have been deployed throughout the city and camp, heightening the hardship for civilians.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)