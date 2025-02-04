Eight Soldiers Wounded in Tayaseer Daring Operation: Here is What Happened

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Eight Israeli soldiers were wounded in a daring Palestinian resistance operation at the Tayaseer checkpoint. Tthis is all we know about the operation so far.

A Palestinian fighter carried out a daring resistance operation against an Israeli military post in Tayaseer, east of Tubas, wounding eight soldiers, including two in critical condition.

The operation, which took place despite heavy Israeli military reinforcements in the northern occupied West Bank, targeted a fortified military complex near the Tayaseer checkpoint and led to prolonged clashes between the fighter and Israeli forces.

Below are the details of the operation as reported by Israeli media.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the fighter infiltrated the military site before opening fire, surprising the soldiers and engaging them in combat.

The Israeli military was reportedly caught off guard as the resistance fighter maneuvered inside the base, prompting an intense firefight.

The fighter was reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest and had precise intelligence regarding the location and movements of Israeli troops.

CHANNEL 12 A preliminary army investigation revealed: The Tayaseer checkpoint attack was well-planned. The attack occurred in two areas: the checkpoint and inside the military watchtower. The attacker wore a bulletproof vest and managed to infiltrate the fort. All injured… pic.twitter.com/8obEX3QyAX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 4, 2025

Israeli media reports also indicate that the fighter managed to seize control of the upper floor of a military tower inside the complex, using it to fire on soldiers below.

Channel 12 described the operation as highly organized, with the fighter moving between different sections of the base, forcing Israeli troops into prolonged combat.

Channel 13 confirmed that the fighter maintained control of the upper level of the watchtower for some time, using the position strategically to engage with the soldiers.

During the operation, an Israeli Air Force drone flew overhead, but the army refrained from using it, fearing it would hit its own forces.

As the confrontation continued, Israeli reinforcements arrived and eventually killed the fighter.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that additional forces were deployed to the area, closing the checkpoint and launching a military response.

🚨 At least eight Israeli soldiers were wounded, two critically, after a Palestinian resistance fighter stormed a military complex near the Tayaseer checkpoint near Tubas, took control of the watchtower, and opened fire on them. Footage documents the clashes that took place… pic.twitter.com/TerZGuI0JX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 4, 2025

The Israeli newspaper Maariv revealed that the injured soldiers were reserve troops recently deployed as reinforcements and belonged to the same battalion that had suffered losses days earlier in Tammoun.

Military sources described the outcome as “severe and unacceptable,” highlighting the scale and impact of the resistance operation.

Investigations are ongoing, with Israeli officials acknowledging the level of planning and execution involved in the operation, which took place in a heavily fortified and reinforced zone.

The daring operation was carried out despite the ongoing Israeli military aggression in the area.

‘Heroic and Strategic Operation’

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said in a statement that the Tayaseer checkpoint operation reaffirms that Israeli crimes and aggression in the northern occupied West Bank will not go unpunished and “will not weaken the resolve of our people and their resistance.”

“This operation against an occupation’s military checkpoint affirms the determination of our rebellious youth and our valiant resistance in the West Bank to continue on the path of resistance and confront the fascist Zionist aggression,” the statement added.

Hamas press release: In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful The "Tayasir Checkpoint" operation confirms that the occupation's crimes and aggression against the northern occupied West Bank will not go unpunished. We congratulate the heroic and qualitative… pic.twitter.com/eucobXHSr2 — ᵛᶤᶜᵏʸ 𓂆🔻 (@VickyPalestine) February 4, 2025

Similarly, the Islamic Jihad Movement hailed the “heroic and strategic operation” in Tayaseer, describing it as a testament to Palestinian resistance and determination to confront Israeli occupation crimes.

Since January 21, the Israeli military has been conducting a large-scale operation in Jenin and its refugee camp, later expanding its offensive to include Tulkarm. The assault has so far resulted in the killing of approximately 30 Palestinians.

A statement by the Popular Resistance Committees reiterated that the “Tayaseer checkpoint operation is a message from the resistance to all those betting on its defeat and retreat in the face of Zionist crimes that it remains steadfast, rooted, and committed to its covenant.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)