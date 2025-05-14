‘End Gaza War’ – Saudi Arabia Urges ‘Comprehensive Solution to Palestinian Issue’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US President concluded a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia before heading to Qatar on Wednesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday that Riyadh was seeking to work with the United States and other Gulf states to “de-escalate” the situation in the Middle East and “end the war in Gaza.”

“We are aware of the magnitude of the challenges facing our region, and we seek with you President (Trump) and in cooperation with our counterparts in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to de-escalate the situation in the region, end the war in Gaza, and find a permanent and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue,” bin Salman said during his opening speech at the Gulf-US summit held in the Saudi capital.

The summit, attended by various leaders and officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, was chaired by bin Salman and US President Donald Trump, his first visit to the region since he took office earlier this year.

#VIDEO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: The Gulf Cooperation Council seeks to work with the United States to ease regional tensionspic.twitter.com/ohD3ITYBP1 — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) May 14, 2025

Bin Salman called the meeting with Trump “an extension of the historic relationship and strategic partnership” between the US and Saudi Arabia.

“This summit reflects our commitment to collective action to strengthen our relations and expand and develop our strategic partnerships to meet the aspirations of our countries and peoples,” he added.

Release ‘Hostages’ – Trump

Addressing the summit, Trump said that “In Gaza my administration shares the hope of so many in this region for future of safety and dignity of the Palestinian people.”

Trump also said he “greatly” appreciated “the constructive role that the leaders in this room have played in trying to bring the terrible conflict to an end including by helping secure the release of American hostage Edan Alexander.”

“Ultimately, all hostages of all nationalities must be released as a stepping stone to peace,” he also said, adding, “And I think it’s going to be happening. A lot of things are happening. A lot of very positive things are happening on every front with the support of leaders in this room and they’re great leaders.”

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas released Alexander on Monday following direct talks with the US administration.

“A great day in Saudi Arabia!!!” –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/6aG8VTqt0W — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2025

Saudi FM Reiterates Gaza Concerns

At a later press conference, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said, “The people of Gaza continue to suffer incredible hardship.”

“But I will say that we also have an administration in the US that has shown itself able and willing to take very, very courageous decisions,” he added.

#LIVE: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan addresses world media after @POTUS @realDOnaldTrump leaves Saudi Arabiahttps://t.co/JFmOgtJBPH — Arab News (@arabnews) May 14, 2025

“And that can potentially help, first of all, to bring forward a ceasefire in Gaza, and potentially also open up pathways to resolving the broader issues of Palestine, and possibly even moving towards, one hopes, a Palestinian state. And beyond that, then really having a breakthrough in our region,” bin Farhan said.

According to the Anadolu news agency, he also said that Riyadh underlined to Trump the need to halt Israel’s ongoing genocidal military assault on Gaza, ensure humanitarian aid reaches the enclave, and establish an independent Palestinian state.

He reportedly held Israel “primarily responsible for obstructing relief aid to Gaza.”

Syria, Lebanon

The top Saudi diplomat said Trump met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in a meeting attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and joined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone.

Calling the meeting “productive,” he said the four leaders discussed “opportunities to support Syria’s stability, address its challenges, and alleviate the Syrian people’s suffering.”

On Tuesday, Trump said during the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh that he would order the removal of “brutal and crippling” US sanctions on Syria to give that country “a chance at greatness.”

First images emerge from the meeting between US President Donald Trump, Syria’s interim self-appointed President Ahmad al-Sharaa (Julani), and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. pic.twitter.com/9w2jgeqixi — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 14, 2025

He also said on Wednesday that, “We are currently exploring normalizing relations with Syria’s new government…beginning with my meeting with President Ahmad al-Sharaa.”

Regarding Lebanon, Trump said there was “a new chance for a future free from the grip” of Hezbollah, adding “if the new president and prime minister can rebuild an effective Lebanese state.”

Trump arrived in Qatar early on Wednesday after a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. He is also expected to visit the United Arab Emirates as part of the trip.

Wednesday’s summit was the fifth between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the US. The first summit was held in May 2015, the second in April 2016, the third with Trump’s participation in May 2017, and the fourth in July 2022, Anadolu reported.

(PC, Anadolu, AJA)