EU ‘Appalled’ as Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian School in Masafer Yatta

The European Union said that it was appalled by news of the Israeli demolition of a donor-funded school in the Masafer Yatta area, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces on Wednesday demolished the Ifsey school, in the area of Khirbet Isfey al-Fouqa, where dozens of students go to get their education, according to WAFA.

“Appalled by news that ISF (Israeli Security Forces) demolished the donor-funded Isfey school in Masafer Yatta in occupied Palestinian territory, one day after a diplomatic visit by several EU member states,” said the EU in a tweet.

“Palestinian children’s right to education must be respected.”

“Greatly alarmed by Israeli measures targeting humanitarian structures,” the EU continued, adding that Israeli “continued coercive measures threaten the existence of the Palestinian communities in Masafer Yatta.”

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)