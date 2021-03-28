Euro-Med Report: 5,000 Palestinians in Gaza are Denied Identity Documents

March 28, 2021
Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip are deprived of basic rights, most notably the right to freedom of movement. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

Thousands of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have been deprived of identity documents and consequently, several basic rights, most notably the right to freedom of movement, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a new report released today.

According to the report, titled “The Gaza Strip: Undocumented Citizens”, those without identity cards in Gaza entered the Strip either before 2000 with Israeli-issued temporary visitor permits, or after 2000 during the periods when the border wall between Egypt and Gaza was breached or through the underground tunnels that linked Egypt and Gaza before 2014.

The report reviews the difficulties faced by those without IDs as many of them lost their lives from chronic and serious diseases after being denied travel for treatment outside Palestine.

In terms of study and work abroad, undocumented persons cannot travel for education or work as they cannot obtain a passport. Likewise, they cannot meet their families if they live abroad which means denying many families from being united.

The report points out that this problem gets even worse when combined with the continuing official impotence towards solving this humanitarian issue, especially since it has been stagnant for many years.

Euro-Med Monitor’s spokeswoman in Palestine, Nada Nabil, said that “Israel, as an occupying power, is obligated to respect international law in all its dealings with the Palestinian population and end its policy of refusing to grant them identity cards, which affects the demographic composition in Gaza and robs its citizens their basic and untouchable rights.”

The report says that the Israeli occupation authorities should abolish arbitrary restrictions on Palestinian citizens’ right to reside in Gaza, end the freeze on family unification applications, and begin processing them in a way that enables citizens to obtain identity cards.

