Ex-Defense Minister Exposes Israel’s Gaza Losses, Slams Government Failures

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Hebrew report exposes Israel’s growing losses and political mismanagement in the Gaza genocide, as former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon criticizes the government’s handling of the war.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon, in a candid interview on Tuesday, criticized the Israeli government for prioritizing political interests over national security, leading to prolonged conflict and increased casualties in the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

According to the report, Ya’alon accused the government of acting against Israel’s interests, stating, “The people of Israel need to understand that they have a government acting contrary to the state’s interests. It acts according to its own interest of clinging to power.”

Ya’alon emphasized that the government’s delays in negotiations and decision-making have exacerbated the crisis, with the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas exploiting the situation to its advantage.

Political Interests

Ya’alon revealed that Israel’s political leadership has consistently undermined efforts to end the war. “Hamas brutally kidnapped (people) to release its prisoners, and we thwarted it. There are people threatening to dismantle the coalition, and that’s the main consideration,” he said. He also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for replacing professional negotiators with political appointees, such as Ron Dermer, which, in his view, has further complicated negotiations.

The former defense minister highlighted the growing pressure from the United States, which seeks to end the war quickly. “The Americans recognize that the Israeli side has no interest in releasing the captives, and this contradicts their interest, so they are stepping in,” Ya’alon explained. He warned that the longer the war drags on, the higher the cost becomes, both in terms of human lives and strategic objectives.

Military Strain and Losses

The report also detailed the immense strain on Israel’s military, which has suffered significant losses since the start of the genocide. Ya’alon noted that the Israeli army has lost 15,000 personnel, with hundreds killed and many more injured, leaving the force severely depleted. “The military has lost 15,000 people, hundreds killed, and many wounded who are no longer fit for service,” he said.

The new Chief of Staff, General Eyal Zamir, faces the daunting task of rebuilding the military’s morale and capacity while navigating political pressures. Ya’alon expressed confidence in Zamir’s ability to stand firm, stating, “I know Eyal Zamir and trust him. He has maintained a professional backbone, even when facing political interference.”

Criticism of Government Strategy

Ya’alon condemned the government’s lack of a clear strategy for Gaza, accusing it of prolonging the war for political gain. “We were supposed to finish this in January,” he said, referring to the initial phase of the war. He criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for advocating more aggressive military actions while failing to address the broader strategic failures.

The former defense minister also warned of the growing disillusionment among Israeli soldiers and reservists. “In the last call-ups, only 50% or 60% of reservists showed up,” he revealed, attributing the decline to widespread frustration with the government’s handling of the war.

(PC, Ynet)