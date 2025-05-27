Explosives and Tunnel Ambushes: Qassam Fighters Kill and Wound Israeli Soldiers

Qassam fighters carried out coordinated operations in both northern and southern Gaza, targeting Israeli forces with explosives, tunnel traps, and direct combat.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that it had targeted a group of ten Israeli soldiers with a shell two days ago in the Al-Atatra area of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, resulting in deaths and injuries among the soldiers.

“After returning from the front lines, Al-Qassam fighters confirmed that they targeted a Zionist infantry patrol consisting of ten soldiers with an anti-personnel shell, resulting in deaths and injuries in the Atatra area of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 25,” the statement read.

In a separate announcement on Monday, the Brigades detailed a double operation carried out in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

According to the statement, Qassam fighters planted and detonated several high-powered explosive devices inside a house where an Israeli force had taken shelter, causing the structure to collapse and inflicting casualties.

Following the explosion, Qassam fighters reportedly detonated a tunnel shaft targeting another group of Israeli soldiers who arrived at the scene, leading to a direct confrontation with light weapons. The group said Israeli helicopters were observed landing at the site to evacuate the wounded.

The Brigades stated that the operation took place on the morning of Tuesday, May 20, as part of its continued response to Israeli attacks and ongoing participation in the armed resistance.

According to official Israeli military data, since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, a total of 854 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed, including 413 in ground combat.

Additionally, 5,846 have been wounded, 2,641 of them in ground operations. These figures span incidents in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and inside Israel but exclude police and intelligence forces.

Palestinian resistance groups have challenged these numbers, accusing the Israeli army of downplaying its casualties despite frequent reports of successful ambushes and operations.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

