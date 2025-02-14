‘Failed Miserably’ – Israeli General Admits Gaza Defeat, Calls for Ethnic Cleansing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Retired Israeli General Giora Eiland admits Israel failed in Gaza and continues to advocate ethnic cleansing and using starvation as a weapon.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv has quoted retired Israeli General Giora Eiland, former head of Israel’s National Security Council, as stating that “Israel failed miserably in the Gaza war.”

Eiland, who masterminded a controversial plan for displacing Palestinians from northern Gaza, argued that Israel’s defeat can be assessed by examining which side achieved its objectives and imposed its will.

He pointed to the recent developments in Gaza, stating, “Look at the agreement—Israel opened the Rafah crossing and withdrew from the Netzarim axis, while thousands of Palestinians returned to the north.”

Eiland noted that “Hamas can dictate to us in phase two an agreement.” Although admitting the importance of recovering Israeli detainees currently held in Gaza, he said that Israel “will also pay with the mass release of hundreds of prisoners.”

In his remarks, Eiland advocated for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, stating that “if you occupy the Strip and the civilians remain, Hamas will remain too. Apart from receiving terrible attacks against the occupying force, you will not gain anything.”

He also expressed regret over the increase in humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza under the agreement, arguing that Israel should have closed “all the crossings.”

“I am not in favor of starving, but rather not supplying as a means of pressure,” he claimed.

The so-called Generals’ Plan” first surfaced in Israeli media in early September. It was a two-stage military strategy proposed by the Reserve Officers and Fighters Forum.

The plan aimed to ethnically cleanse northern Gaza by first displacing the remaining residents and later declaring the area a closed military zone, with the ultimate goal of extending this approach across the entire Strip.

A key component of the strategy involved cutting off humanitarian aid and preventing the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

The plan also sought to eliminate Hamas’ presence in the region by forcing around 300,000 Palestinians to flee within a week.

(The Palestine Chronicle)