By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas says the Resistance continues to surprise Israel with new tactics that it is unable to counter.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, has reportedly said that Israel is accumulating setbacks in Gaza, describing the ongoing conflict as “nothing but a mirror of its failures on all fronts.”

In a statement cited by Al Mayadeen, Hamas said the Israeli occupation faces mounting losses in “a historic battle that will remain etched in the memory of the conflict, as a strategic turning point that reveals the growing fragility of this entity and exposes its crimes of murder, starvation, and genocide.”

Hamas emphasized that the resistance, with its steadfastness and diverse tactics, confuses Israel’s calculations and surprises it daily with new tactics that it is unable to understand or counter, the report stated.. This comes despite its attempts to subjugate the people through starvation and siege, it added.

Food as Weapon of War

The movement is further reported as saying that Israel has no choice but to reach a deal with the resistance, according to its terms and wishes, in order to return the Israeli prisoners after its failure to retrieve them by force.

Hamas said the deal must guarantee all just national and humanitarian rights, most notably lifting the blockade and ending the policy of mass starvation, according to Al Mayadeen.

Regarding the humanitarian crisis, Hamas explained that the siege imposed by Israel on Gaza constitutes a deliberate crime against humanity, in which food is used as a weapon of war to subjugate a resilient people, the report stated.

The movement reiterated its call for action to stop this “heinous crime” by Israel and save the hundreds of thousands of starving people trapped in Gaza.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 58,000, wounding more than 139,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)