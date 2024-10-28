Fatah Denounces Israel’s Assassination Attempt on Marwan Barghouti amid Escalating Prisoner Abuse

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The committee denounced the repeated attacks on Palestinian prisoners, particularly Barghouti, who has recently faced renewed aggression.

The Central Committee of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) has revealed that Palestinian leader and detainee Marwan Barghouti is reportedly the target of an assassination attempt authorized by the Israeli government.

In a statement released to Anadolu News Agency, Fatah’s Central Committee condemned the alleged “attempt to eliminate” Barghouti, held in Megiddo Prison in northern Israel, describing it as an action taken by an “extremist occupation government.”

It noted that other prisoners are also enduring severe treatment, including isolation, beatings, and deprivation of essential needs such as medical care, food, and basic human rights, as outlined in international agreements.

The committee warned that any harm to Barghouti or other imprisoned leaders could further escalate tensions and lead to intensified conflict with the occupation.

It urged the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, along with the International Court of Justice and various human rights organizations, to urgently intervene to protect Barghouti and other Palestinian detainees.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations were also called upon to exert pressure for visitation rights for Barghouti and fellow prisoners.

Barghouti was detained by Israel in 2002 and later sentenced to life in prison for his alleged involvement in Fatah-led operations that resulted in Israeli casualties.

Rawhi Fattouh, head of the Palestinian National Council, also issued a statement holding the Israeli government responsible for Barghouti’s well-being, urging immediate international action for the protection of detainees.

Fattouh emphasized that Barghouti has faced severe isolation and torture over the past three months in Megiddo prison, where prison authorities recently assaulted him in his cell, leading to significant injuries. Fattouh called on human rights organizations and the Red Cross to ensure Barghouti’s safety and secure his release.

Reports indicate a rise in abuse allegations from Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, including torture, mistreatment, and humiliation, particularly in Sde Teiman prison and other facilities.

Amid ongoing military action in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has also escalated operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Official Palestinian data reports that these operations, alongside settler attacks, have led to 763 Palestinian deaths, approximately 6,300 injuries, and 11,400 arrests.

(PC, AJA)