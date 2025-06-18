‘Fattah-1’ Missiles Strike Israel as Iran, Israel Exchange Dozens of Attacks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran and Israel exchanged the most intense attacks to date, with Tehran launching Fattah hypersonic missiles and Israeli jets bombing Iran.

Israel and Iran have exchanged dozens of attacks since Tuesday night, in the most intense escalation since hostilities began.

Iran launched a barrage of first-generation Fattah missiles, causing fires and structural damage across central Israel. In response, Israeli airstrikes targeted several military facilities in Iran, marking the sixth consecutive day of cross-border attacks.

The Israeli military announced that 50 fighter jets carried out air raids in Tehran in recent hours, where loud explosions were reported.

🔥 Fires engulfed around 20 vehicles in Tel Aviv, central occupied Palestine, following Iranian strikes. pic.twitter.com/YhfxEPDqRg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 17, 2025

Among the targets were five Iranian military helicopters at a base in Kermanshah, a surface-to-surface missile production site, a combat equipment facility, and a centrifuge manufacturing location—strikes described by Israel as efforts to hinder Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military reported intercepting three drones launched from Iran, including one over northern Israel and two in the Dead Sea region.

Israel also launched an airstrike on the Imam Hussein Military University, a key facility linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, located east of Tehran.

🚨 Israeli warplanes bomb residential areas in eastern Tehran and Karaj, Iran. pic.twitter.com/O2ogJBmERI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2025

While there were no immediate reports of casualties, Iranian authorities said multiple Israeli drones were downed across several provinces, including Varamin, Isfahan, Hamadan, and Shahrud.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media released footage of smoke rising from the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network headquarters in Tehran, previously struck by Israeli airpower.

In the early hours of the morning, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for launching a new wave of ballistic missiles under “Operation True Promise 3,” deploying the first generation of Fattah hypersonic missiles.

According to the IRGC, the missiles breached Israeli air defenses and struck targets in Tel Aviv, saying the attack sent a message to both Israel and its “delusional and warmongering ally,” a reference to the United States.

The IRGC also claimed the operation demonstrated Iran’s control over airspace in the occupied territories.

Iran showcases a downed Israeli 'Hermes-900' drone. The Israeli army acknowledged that an Israeli drone was downed inside Iranian territory but claimed that there is no concern about leaked information. pic.twitter.com/2axIyXKZeh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2025

Fattah Hypersonic Missiles

According to military analysts cited by Army Technology, the Fattah missile is a highly advanced hypersonic weapon, capable of reaching speeds between Mach 13 and 15.

With a range of 1,400 kilometers, it is equipped with a movable nozzle and advanced guidance systems that allow for high-precision maneuvers inside and beyond the atmosphere.

Since the start of the confrontation, Israeli Army Radio reported that Iran has launched approximately 400 ballistic missiles toward Israel.

Damage reports from Israeli media indicate that missile salvos on Tuesday night—approximately 30 missiles in two successive barrages—overwhelmed Israel’s air defense system.

Fires broke out in multiple locations, and missile fragments struck buildings in central and northern Israel. In Herzliya, a large crater was left in the wake of a direct hit.

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 94 injuries from the overnight attacks.

(PC, AJA)