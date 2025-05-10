Five Members of One Family Killed as Israel Bombs Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Entire families are being buried under rubble and hunger, as Gaza’s genocide stretches into its 19th month.

Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip early Saturday morning killed at least seven Palestinians, including five members of the same family, and left others injured. The territory has endured 19 months of relentless Israeli assault, now compounded by a deepening hunger crisis threatening tens of thousands of children.

Local sources reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, killing five members of the Tlaib family: Saqr Ahmed Fouad Tlaib, his wife Hind, and their sons Ahmed, Hamza, and Abdul Aziz.

Elsewhere in Gaza City, a drone strike killed one Palestinian in the Tuffah neighborhood, while additional strikes were reported east of Sheja’iyya.

Israeli naval forces opened heavy fire along the coast of Rafah in southern Gaza, killing Mohammed Saeed al-Bardawil. Meanwhile, artillery strikes also hit areas north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In another incident, a child was killed by Israeli gunfire near the coast north of Rafah. Two other civilians were injured by artillery shelling that struck a gathering west of Rafah. Eyewitnesses also reported intermittent shelling on Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, throughout the night.

Famine as a Weapon

The government in Gaza has warned that famine now threatens the lives of over 65,000 children, as the Israeli siege continues to block the entry of food, water, and medical supplies.

In a statement, the Government Media Office accused Israel of deliberately engineering a famine, citing the closure of border crossings and the denial of 39,000 aid trucks carrying vital supplies. It described the situation as a violation of international law and an act of collective punishment against more than 2.4 million civilians.

The statement noted that all bakeries in Gaza have now been shut down for 40 days, leaving residents without bread—one of the few staple foods still accessible. Malnutrition and hunger are rapidly escalating, especially among children, the elderly, and the sick.

“Thousands of children face death due to extreme food shortages and malnutrition,” the office said, blaming Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon of war.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

