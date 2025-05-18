Five More Journalists Killed in Gaza amid Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

The killing of five more journalists in Israeli airstrikes highlights the growing toll on Gaza’s media workers, as the war claims over 222 journalists and continues to devastate civilian life.

Five Palestinian journalists were killed on Sunday in separate Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, raising the number of journalists killed since October 7 to more than 222, according to local sources.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli warplanes targeted and killed journalists Aziz al-Hajjar, Abdel Rahman al-Abdallah, Nour Qandil, and her husband, Khaled Abu Seif. Their family members were also killed in the strikes.

Photojournalist Aziz al-Hajjar was killed along with his wife and children when an Israeli airstrike hit their home in the Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza.

This is Gaza. May 2025. Footage by the Palestine Chronicle. Disclaimer: AI-generated dubbing is being used to protect the identity of our journalists on the ground, who have been systematically targeted throughout the genocide. pic.twitter.com/owUo3xdAe9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 17, 2025

In central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, journalist Nour Qandil, her husband, journalist Khaled Abu Seif, and their daughter were killed in an Israeli bombardment of their home.

Meanwhile, in the southern town of Al-Qarara near Khan Yunis, journalist Abdul Rahman Al-Abadla was killed in a separate Israeli attack.

These latest killings follow the targeted assassination of journalist Hassan Islayh last week, when Israeli forces bombed Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

In April, another journalist was killed and nine others injured when Israeli forces struck a media tent in Khan Yunis.

Since early Sunday morning, Israeli forces have intensified their attacks across the Gaza Strip, targeting displacement camps, homes, and hospitals. More than 125 Palestinians have been killed in the latest round of bombardments.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)