Five Palestinians Killed in Tubas – West Bank Military Offense Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The latest attack in Tubas comes as part of an intensive military operation that witnessed wide-range incursions in the outskirts of the city and various neighborhoods.

An Israeli airstrike targeted at dawn on Wednesday a group of Palestinians near the Al-Tawhid Mosque in the city of Tubas claiming the lives of five young men, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The five young Palestinians killed in the Israeli airstrike were identified as Mohammad Saeed Hussein Sawafta (19), Majd Burhan Jamil Sawafta (23), Qais Saeb Rateb Sawafta (24), Yassin Ahmed Ali Sawafta (22), and Talaba Mahmoud Jamil Basharat (18).

According to the Red Crescent Society, its crews were initially prevented by Israeli occupation forces from reaching the site of the attack but later managed to transfer the bodies of the five Palestinians to the hospital, WAFA reported.

Israeli forces continue to impose a cordon on the Turkish Governmental Hospital during the military offensive in the town of Tubas, in the northern West Bank. pic.twitter.com/CchrzznU1O — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 11, 2024

The Israeli raid near the Al-Tawhid Mosque was conducted during intense hovering of reconnaissance Israeli planes and helicopters over the city.

In parallel, the Israeli occupation forces surrounded the Tubas Turkish Government Hospital north of the city during which they shut down all roads leading to the medical facility and stopped all ambulances from reaching it.

The Israeli occupation army also stormed the town of Tamoun southeast of Tubas in what appears to be “a large-scale aggression against the governorate,” local sources told WAFA.

Incursion in Tulkarm

In conjunction, Israeli occupation forces carried on its military operation in Tulkarm for the second consecutive day, causing massive destruction to Palestinian properties and the infrastructure of the city and its camp.

While still besieging the Tulkarm camp, the Israeli occupation army deployed heavy machinery and bulldozers, which razed streets and alleys of the camp, WAFA said.

Moreover, the Israeli occupation army deployed foot patrols in the neighborhoods of Al-Nadi, Al-Shuhada and Al-Balouna and conducted search raids in Palestinian homes while turning several of them into military barracks for their operations.

The Israeli occupation forces blow up a home in Tulkarm refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/XQFa5THT3i — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) September 11, 2024

WAFA reported that the Israeli occupation army had forced on Tuesday evening most of the residents of Tulkarm camp to leave their homes and occupied several of the houses and burnt some and demolished others.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces are still deployed at the entrances of the camp, particularly at Nablus Street near its main northern entrance, and prevent all kind of movement, shooting at anything that moves.

Additionally, the occupation army continued to besiege the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital, preventing ambulance crews from reaching or leaving the medical facility while conducting interrogations with patients at the hospital.

According to WAFA, the Israeli occupation forces have also detained an unidentified number of Palestinians whose whereabouts is unknown in the ongoing military operation in the city and its camp while it still holds hostage five Red Crescent ambulance crews inside the camp.

(PC, WAFA)