Five Tanks in Jabaliya – Resistance Roundup – Day 455

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced the destruction of five Israeli tanks and the targeting of an Israeli Apache helicopter.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters had destroyed five Israeli tanks and launched a missile at an Israeli Apache helicopter.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported that their fighters had destroyed four Israeli Merkava tanks using powerful explosives on the eastern axis of Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip. Shortly thereafter, they also targeted another Israeli Merkava tank with an explosive device east of Safatawi Street, west of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

⚡️Al-Qassam Brigades release footage of Sinwar and Haniyeh under the title: They kill us, yet we live; martyrs do not die. We are a flood for Al-Aqsa, where the prophets once walked. pic.twitter.com/fazELoldMF — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) December 21, 2024

In addition, the Al-Qassam Brigades, in coordination with the Al-Nasser Brigades, successfully fired a SAM missile at an Israeli Apache helicopter flying over the Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza. The Israeli military later reported an attempted interception of the missile launched from central Gaza toward Kibbutz Be’eri, located near Gaza’s border, but stated that it was still investigating the results of the attempt.

The Israeli Army also stated that it had detected and responded to missile launches from northern Gaza, one of which fell near Kibbutz Nir Am, while the other landed in an open area. Additionally, Israeli sources reported that alarm sirens were triggered in the Gaza envelope following the missile attack on the Apache helicopter.

On Thursday, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), announced a rocket attack on the Israeli settlement of Khuza’a, south of Israel.

For its part, the Omar al-Qassem Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, announced that they had targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers at the Civil Administration site east of Jabaliya Refugee Camp in northern Gaza. The brigades stated that they used mortar shells in the attack.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via its Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“We targeted a Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell east of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza Strip.

“We destroyed 4 Merkava tanks with a number of highly explosive devices on the advance axis east of Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

“The Mujahideen of the Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with the Mujahideen of the Al-Nasser Brigades, were able to launch a SAM missile towards a Zionist Apache helicopter east of Al-Bureij camp in the middle of Al-Qata.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)