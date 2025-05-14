FloodGate Hosts Abdulla Moaswes: The Israel Nexus in Kashmir & Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Leading scholar Abdulla Moaswes joins Ramzy Baroud to trace the shared tactics of colonial control from Gaza to Srinagar.

In the latest episode of the FloodGate podcast, Palestinian journalist and author Ramzy Baroud speaks with leading scholar Abdulla Moaswes to explore the deepening ties between India and Israel, and how those alliances impact the lived realities of people in occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

The discussion delves into the historical and political parallels between the two struggles, exposing how frameworks of settler colonialism, surveillance, and militarized control are being replicated and shared between the two states.

Moaswes also traces the evolution of the India–Israel alliance, including arms trade, ideological convergence, and shared counterinsurgency tactics.

This timely conversation challenges dominant narratives and highlights the global architecture of repression and resistance.

(The Palestine Chronicle)