FloodGate Hosts Dr. Mimi Syed: ‘What I Saw in Gaza was Apocalyptic’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The FloodGate podcast hears from Dr. Mimi Syed, who exposes the full scale of Gaza’s medical catastrophe under Israel’s ongoing genocidal war.



In a harrowing interview on the FloodGate podcast, American physician Dr. Mimi Syed described her experience working in Gaza during Israel’s ongoing war as “apocalyptic.”

Dr. Syed, who volunteered twice in the besieged territory, offered one of the most powerful testimonies yet about the systematic targeting of Gaza’s health infrastructure and the deliberate denial of medical care to Palestinian civilians.

Co-hosted by Palestine Chronicle managing editor Romana Rubeo and physician Dr. Omar Akhter, the episode details how field hospitals were attacked, children died from treatable injuries, and medical staff operated under unimaginable conditions.

Dr. Syed pointed to the total collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, denouncing the silence of Western governments and institutions.

The interview also raises critical questions about the meaning of medical neutrality under a regime of apartheid and ethnic cleansing.

As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, the episode stands as a searing indictment of global complicity and inaction.

(The Palestine Chronicle)