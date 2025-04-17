FloodGate Hosts Na’eem Jeenah: The Untold Story of South Africa’s Solidarity with Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Veteran activist Na’eem Jeenah joins FloodGate to unpack how South Africa’s anti-apartheid legacy shapes its bold stance for Palestine today.

In this new and must-watch episode of the FloodGate Podcast, veteran South African anti-apartheid activist and renowned scholar Na’eem Jeenah explores the deep-rooted ties between South Africa’s liberation struggle and the ongoing resistance in Palestine.

The interview, conducted by Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo, delves into the long history of revolutionary alliances, anti-colonial politics, and global solidarity movements.

Jeenah discusses South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and draws on decades of experience in the anti-apartheid and pro-Palestine movements to shed light on how struggles against racism, colonialism, and white supremacy are interconnected.

He also highlights how the Trump administration positioned itself as a “protector of white interests globally”, aligning with far-right forces and reinforcing systems of racial and colonial domination.

The episode emphasizes how the legacy of South African resistance informs current solidarity efforts and why international support for Palestine remains urgent and necessary.

(The Palestine Chronicle)