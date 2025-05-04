FloodGate Hosts Triestino Mariniello: Is Intl Law Dead after Gaza?

The Gaza genocide has laid bare the paralysis of international law—raising urgent questions about the future of global justice.

In a new episode of the FloodGate podcast, Romana Rubeo, managing editor of the Palestine Chronicle, interviews Professor Triestino Mariniello, legal expert and member of the legal team representing Palestinians at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The conversation explores the legal collapse exposed by Israel’s war on Gaza and what, if anything, remains of the international legal order.

More than 19 months into Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, the role of international legal institutions has come under increasing scrutiny.

In this episode, Professor Mariniello unpacks the unprecedented legal implications of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The interview explores the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the failure of the United Nations and other legal bodies to enforce international humanitarian law, and the active role of Western states in shielding Israel from accountability.

Professor Mariniello discusses the broader collapse of the so-called rules-based international order and raises difficult questions about what legal mechanisms still exist—and whether they can be salvaged.

