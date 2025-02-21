FloodGate Podcast Hosts Dr. Mads Gilbert: Decolonizing Solidarity

February 21, 2025 Articles, Features
Dr. Mads Gilbert joins the Floodgate Podcast to discuss Israel’s systematic attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system. (Thumbnail: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Dr. Mads Gilbert joins the Floodgate Podcast to discuss Israel’s systematic attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system and the urgent need to decolonize solidarity.

What does it mean to practice true solidarity in Palestine?

Dr. Mads Gilbert joins the FloodGatePodcast with Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo to break down Israel’s systematic attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system, the targeting of medical figures like Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, and the brutal reality of ‘epistemicide’—the deliberate destruction of knowledge.

Dr. Gilbert also unpacks the urgent need to decolonize solidarity in global humanitarian work, exposing the power imbalances that shape Western-led aid and why true medical solidarity must be rooted in justice, not charity.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*