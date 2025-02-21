FloodGate Podcast Hosts Dr. Mads Gilbert: Decolonizing Solidarity

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Mads Gilbert joins the Floodgate Podcast to discuss Israel’s systematic attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system and the urgent need to decolonize solidarity.

What does it mean to practice true solidarity in Palestine?

Dr. Mads Gilbert joins the FloodGatePodcast with Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo to break down Israel’s systematic attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system, the targeting of medical figures like Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, and the brutal reality of ‘epistemicide’—the deliberate destruction of knowledge.

Dr. Gilbert also unpacks the urgent need to decolonize solidarity in global humanitarian work, exposing the power imbalances that shape Western-led aid and why true medical solidarity must be rooted in justice, not charity.

(The Palestine Chronicle)