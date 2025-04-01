FloodGate Podcast Hosts Gerald Horne: How Global Power Shifts Affect Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Historian Gerald Horne joins the FloodGate podcast to discuss how the shifting global order is creating new opportunities for Palestinian resistance and global solidarity.

In the latest episode of the FloodGate podcast, African-American historian Gerald Horne examines the evolving global order and its implications for Palestine.

The discussion, led by Pan-African activist and Pan-African League Umoja member Bouna Mbaye, analyzes the contradictions of international politics, the shifting balance of power, and the opportunities these changes create for Palestinian resistance, decolonization, and global solidarity.

Horne, a renowned scholar known for his critical analysis of imperialism and global struggles, outlines how the decline of US hegemony and the rise of multipolarity are reshaping the geopolitical landscape. He argues that emerging alliances and changing economic dynamics are opening new avenues for resistance movements, including the Palestinian cause.

This episode provides a crucial analysis of the forces shaping the future of Palestine at a time of significant global realignments.

The full interview is available now.

(The Palestine Chronicle)