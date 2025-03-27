FloodGate Podcast Hosts Richard Falk: On Resistance, Intl Law, and Global Justice

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Professor Richard Falk provides a critical examination of the right of resistance, global legal frameworks, and the urgent need for accountability in the face of ongoing injustice.

In a groundbreaking discussion, Professor Richard Falk, renowned expert in international law, former UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine, and one of the leading voices in global justice, delves into the pressing issues of international law, resistance rights, and the enforcement gaps in global governance.

In the interview, hosted by Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo, Professor Falk examines the historical context of decolonization, offering invaluable insights into its impact on contemporary international conflicts.

He highlights the challenges of holding Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza and beyond, emphasizing the critical role of civil society in demanding justice and accountability from powerful state actors.

In this powerful conversation, Professor Falk explains how the international community’s failure to enforce legal frameworks has created a gap that allows injustices to persist. He urges a shift towards a justice-driven approach, underscoring the need for systemic change in the international order.

Professor Falk also emphasizes that the right of resistance is crucial for oppressed populations, offering a legal and moral basis for the Palestinian struggle against unlawful Israeli occupation.

(The Palestine Chronicle)