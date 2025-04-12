FloodGate Special: Ramzy Baroud on Shifting Geopolitics and Palestine’s Ongoing Fight

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ramzy Baroud breaks down the latest developments in US-Iran talks, Gaza ceasefire negotiations, and the ongoing struggle for Palestinian rights in this special FloodGate episode.

In a special live episode of the FloodGate Podcast, Ramzy Baroud, editor of The Palestine Chronicle, offered his expert analysis on the latest developments affecting Palestine and the Middle East, from the resumption of US-Iran talks to the release of Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Manasra and beyond.

Baroud discussed the recent indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman, noting the importance of these talks as both sides address Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions. He stressed that this marks a victory for Iranian diplomacy, particularly in the context of ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The episode also covered the status of ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel. Baroud examined the reports of an “improved offer” from Israel in exchange for the release of prisoners, pointing out discrepancies between Israeli media claims and the statements from Hamas sources, which suggest that no new proposals have reached them since before Eid al-Fitr.

Another significant topic of discussion was the release of Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian who had been imprisoned by Israel since he was 13 years old. Baroud explained how Manasra’s case has drawn widespread attention due to the severe conditions he endured in Israeli prisons, particularly the psychological toll his arrest and detention had on him.

Shifting to regional resistance movements, Baroud highlighted the recent military actions by Palestinian fighters and Ansarallah in support of Gaza. He noted how these operations are part of a larger regional resistance against Israeli aggression and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

Baroud also addressed the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, an activist detained in the US after participating in pro-Palestinian protests. He emphasized the crackdown on any form of dissent in the US, particularly in relation to Palestinian rights advocacy.

Lastly, Baroud reflected on UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ strong condemnation of Israel’s blockade of Gaza, emphasizing the urgent humanitarian crisis that has been exacerbated by the lack of aid and resources flowing into the Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)