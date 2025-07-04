Footage Reveals Al-Quds Brigades Ambush That Hit Dozens of Israeli Soldiers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Newly released video shows a complex Palestinian ambush involving mines, tunnel warfare, and direct engagements east of Gaza City.

Al-Jazeera has broadcast exclusive footage of a complex ambush carried out by Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, targeting Israeli occupation forces last Wednesday in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The operation, described as highly coordinated, involved the detonation of a minefield targeting an Israeli military convoy, followed by direct attacks on tanks and buildings sheltering soldiers.

Anti-tank and anti-fortification missiles were used, and fighters engaged Israeli special forces in close-quarters combat.

The footage showed the staged preparation of six anti-tank explosive devices, their detonation under advancing vehicles, and the immediate response by Israeli forces deploying smoke and fire cover.

A segment also documented the construction of an underground tunnel over three days, from which fighters emerged to strike a tank cockpit with an RPG.

Clashes intensified when Israeli soldiers fled into nearby homes, which were then targeted by Saraya fighters with guided 107mm and TPG rockets.

One house, sheltering around 10 soldiers, caught fire. Another, said to contain approximately 20 soldiers and officers, was hit shortly before gun battles broke out.

سرايا القدس تبث مشاهد قالت إنها لكمين مركب ضد آليات وقوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بحي الشجاعية شرق مدينة #غزة.. قراءة عسكرية مع الخبير العسكري والاستراتيجي حاتم كريم الفلاحي#حرب_غزة #الأخبار pic.twitter.com/V46OTB1Gvv — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) July 4, 2025

A field commander from Al-Quds Brigades stated that the attack in Al-Huda Square—where the ambush took place—resulted in the death or injury of around 40 Israeli soldiers and officers.

He added that the operation was planned in advance and adapted to the battlefield, asserting that fighters maintained full control over the situation during the assault.

The commander further claimed that Israeli troops were unable to react or take initiative, fleeing the scene in panic. He accused Israeli authorities of concealing their losses, saying fighters inspected the burned remains of Israeli soldiers after the operation.

In recent weeks, Al-Quds Brigades has stepped up the release of footage documenting its operations across northern and southern Gaza.

According to Israeli Army Radio, 30 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed since March 18, with 21 reportedly killed by explosive devices.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz also reported 20 Israeli soldier deaths in June alone, while three more were killed last Friday in separate incidents in northern and southern Gaza.

(PC, AJA)