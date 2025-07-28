Footage Shows Precision Al-Qassam Operation against Israeli Forces

Al-Qassam Brigades released footage of a deadly ambush on Israeli armored vehicles in Khan Yunis, resulting in at least three soldier deaths.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, published footage showing its fighters targeting two Israeli armored personnel carriers in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, on July 26, 2025.

The operation holds particular significance, taking place in the same area where an Israeli officer was killed in February. At the time, Israel acknowledged the deaths of three soldiers, including a company commander.

The newly released images reveal a high level of planning and coordination by the resistance.

Surveillance units from the Brigades had identified the two armored vehicles at a range of 30 to 40 meters, prompting a meticulously executed assault.

According to the footage, the fighters used multiple tactics and demonstrated advanced technical capabilities, including the precise planting of explosive devices without detection.

Following the blasts, the footage shows an Israeli military excavator attempting to bury the smoldering wreckage of the vehicles—presumably to extinguish the flames and recover remains.

On Sunday, Israeli media confirmed that three soldiers were killed in what was described as a “difficult security incident” in Khan Yunis on Saturday.

The Israeli army officially announced the deaths of an officer and a soldier from the Golani Brigade in a bombing incident in the area.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, a military source said the two soldiers were killed when an explosive device was attached to their armored personnel carrier. Another officer was reportedly wounded in a separate blast.

Israeli sources noted that these figures exclude casualties incurred during engineering operations inside Gaza.

The Israeli military also claimed to have expanded its offensive in Khan Yunis, stating that a group of fighters was eliminated during the ongoing clashes.

Since the launch of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of 895 soldiers. However, Palestinian resistance factions maintain that the true number of Israeli casualties is significantly higher.

Armed groups in Gaza have been systematically documenting their operations against Israeli forces since the start of the ground invasion on October 27, 2023.

These include ambushes, destruction of military vehicles, and continued rocket attacks on Israeli cities and settlements using medium- and long-range missiles.

