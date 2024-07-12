For Gaza Comments – German Court Rules in Favor of Player after Unfair Termination

The court ruled that El Ghazi’s statements were “protected by freedom of expression” and that Mainz’s decision to fire the player was unfair.

Germany’s labor court on Friday ruled that German football club Mainz 05 had unfairly terminated the contract of its Moroccan-born Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi over comments he made on social media about the Israeli war on Gaza.

The court in the city of Mainz said in a statement that it ruled in favor of El Ghazi, 29, who filed a lawsuit against the club.

The ruling canceled the “extraordinary dismissal without warning” of the former Dutch international, considering that Mainz’s decision to terminate the contract “did not terminate the employment relationship,” and the communication between the two parties remained in effect.

For its part, the German sports agency confirmed that the court demanded that Mainz 05 pay $ 1.63 million for salaries and bonuses arrears, ruling that the play may rejoin his team.

Mainz had suspended El Ghazi in October after he shared posts on social media following the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza.

The former Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Lille, Aston Villa and Everton player had used in his posts the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be liberated”.

The court ruled that El Ghazi’s statements were “protected by freedom of expression” and that Mainz’s decision to fire the player was unfair.

