For Second Time in 24 Hours, Ansarallah Hits USS Truman amid US Aggression

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ansarallah targets the USS Harry S. Truman for the second time in 24 hours, blocks a US strike, and resumes military action against Israeli-linked vessels, while condemning US airstrikes.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Monday that they had successfully targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman for the second time within hours, in addition to thwarting a planned US airstrike on Yemen.

In a statement delivered by its spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, confirmed that the USS Harry S. Truman was hit for the second time in 24 hours in the northern Red Sea, “with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in an engagement that lasted for several hours.”

Saree described how the Yemeni Armed Forces had managed to prevent an attack that the US warship “was preparing to launch against our country,” vowing that the group would continue enforcing a ban on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea until the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The spokesman also referred to a speech by Yemeni Ansarallah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who warned that any continued US attacks would prompt a “broad and comprehensive response.”

Saree reaffirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces would proceed with carrying out retaliatory operations.

Meanwhile, US warplanes launched two airstrikes on a cotton gin in the Zabeid district of al-Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen, according to Yemeni media.

Yemeni Ansarallah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi condemned the latest US airstrikes, calling them a “brutal and unjust aggression” meant to “support the Israeli enemy.”

In a televised speech on Sunday evening, Sayyed al-Houthi declared, “The American enemy has launched a new attack on our country. This is a blatant and oppressive act of aggression, and its primary goal is to provide direct support to the Zionist regime.”

In related news, Ansarallah announced yesterday evening that the US had launched two airstrikes targeting the seized cargo ship Galaxy Leader. The group said in a brief statement that “two airstrikes by the American enemy targeted the command cabin of the seized Israeli ship Galaxy Leader.”

The statement did not provide further information or the results of the airstrike, and there has been no comment from the US on the matter.

🚨 Statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces Regarding the Targeting of the US Aircraft Carrier USS Harry Truman – March 16, 2025 🇺🇸 US Airstrikes on Yemen “The American enemy launched a blatant aggression against our country in the past hours, carrying out 47 airstrikes on several… pic.twitter.com/iRZMILznaH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 16, 2025

The Galaxy Leader was seized by Ansarallah on November 19, 2023.

The attacks on Yemen come after Ansarallah announced the resumption of military action against all Israeli-linked vessels in a designated zone in the waters surrounding Yemen.

The group had issued a deadline for Israel to allow aid into Gaza, which they said was ignored. The blockade, which started in November 2023, saw the group targeting Israeli-owned or linked cargo ships with missiles and drones, in a display of solidarity with Gaza amid Israeli military aggression.

Ansarallah has also intermittently targeted Israel with missile and drone attacks, some of which hit Tel Aviv, but had paused these strikes after a ceasefire was implemented in Gaza in January. However, with increasing US support for Israel, and the latter’s denial of humanitarian aid to devastated Gaza, Ansarallah has resumed their retaliatory strikes.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, Anadolu)