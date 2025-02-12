‘Forcibly Stripped’ – Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Details Torture in Israeli Detention

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Abu Safiya said he was held in solitary confinement for 25 days at the Ofer Prison, “a period so prolonged as to constitute a form of torture in itself.”

The director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, has told a legal representative of “the torture and abuse” he was subjected to since being detained by Israeli occupation forces 47 days ago.

Dr. Abu Safiya met with his lawyer for the first time on Tuesday after he was forcibly taken, along with several medical staff, patients and civilians, from the northern Gaza hospital on December 27, 2024.

🚨 Today, our lawyer visited Dr. Abu Safiya in Ofer Prison. He detailed the torture and severe abuses he has endured since his unlawful arrest and arbitrary detention by Israeli forces and authorities. We demand his immediate and unconditional release.⬇️https://t.co/1ghcgSmHh2 — Al-Mezan الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) February 11, 2025

“During the visit, Dr. Abu Safiya detailed the various forms of torture and abuse to which he has been subjected both during his unlawful arrest and throughout his arbitrary detention by Israeli forces and authorities,” the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights said in a statement.

Solitary Confinement

The hospital director explained that he was initially taken to the Sde Teiman military detention camp where he was “forcibly stripped, having his hands shackled, and being made to sit on sharp gravel for approximately five hours by Israeli forces.”

He was also subjected “to severe physical abuse, including beatings with batons and electric shock sticks, as well as repeated blows to the chest,” the statement said.

Good evening to everyone, By the grace of God, we were informed of the details and report of the visit. My father was subjected to severe mistreatment and torture by the army in the early days of his arrest and was held in solitary confinement for 24 days. After that, he was… — Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya د.حسام أبو صفية (@HussamAbuSafiya) February 11, 2025

Dr Abu Safiya was then transferred on January 9, 2025, to Ofer Prison where he was held in solitary confinement for 25 days, “a period so prolonged as to constitute a form of torture in itself.”

During this time, he endured “nearly continuous interrogation for 10 days.”

At one point, the statement said, he lost consciousness in his cell due to severe breathing difficulties.

Accusations Denied

During interrogation, Dr. Abu Safiya “was confronted with accusations that he firmly denied, stressing that he is a doctor whose sole duty is to provide medical care to patients and the wounded.”

The doctor also reported a severe decline in his health, with his weight dropping from 96 kg to 84 kg, a 12 kg loss in less than two months.

This is “further evidence of Israel’s systematic starvation policies against Palestinian prisoners and detainees,” said Al Mezan.

Denied Medical Attention

In addition, Dr. Abu Safiya disclosed that he suffers from heart muscle enlargement.

Despite “repeatedly requesting medical attention” from Israeli authorities, “he has been systematically denied access to a specialist examination and deprived of essential care, further endangering his already deteriorating condition,” the organization stressed.

“We had previously warned of the heightened risk of torture and ill-treatment in his case, particularly due to the restrictions imposed on his access to legal counsel—concerns that have now been confirmed during the lawyer’s visit,” it added.

Al Mezan said it “unequivocally condemns the torture and other grave human rights abuses inflicted upon Dr. Abu Safiya by Israeli forces and authorities.”

Request to International Community

The organization urged the international community, “particularly Israel’s enabling allies,” to take immediate action to demand the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Abu Safiya, as well as of all Palestinians who “have been unlawfully arrested and arbitrarily detained” by Israeli authorities. This included hundreds of healthcare workers, it added.

The doctor’s family said in a statement that there was “a possibility of his release in the coming stages, as there are no charges against him from the Israeli public prosecution.”

They said he urged the world to help secure his release and the release of all detained healthcare personnel from all hospitals.

“They must be protected, their rights ensured, and they should receive care and be released as soon as possible,” the statement noted.

The family called on “everyone who can help to pressure for the provision of proper food, medicine, and his swift release.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)