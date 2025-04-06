Forgive Me, Mother: The Final Words of Palestinian Paramedic Executed by Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Radwan’s final words, as he succumbed to his injuries, included: “Forgive me, Mother… this is the path I chose to help people. O Allah, accept me as a martyr. Forgive me and have mercy on me.”

“Forgive me, Mother… this is the path I chose to help people. The army has arrived.”

These were the final words of Palestinian paramedic Refaat Radwan, spoken as he faced his imminent execution by Israeli forces on March 23, 2025, in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In his final moments, Radwan captured a chilling video, which was later retrieved from his phone by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society after his body was recovered from a mass grave.

Along with 14 of his colleagues, Radwan was buried by Israeli forces in an apparent effort to cover up the massacre.

The disturbing footage, which lasts 6 minutes and 42 seconds, was made public on Saturday by the New York Times, shedding light on the horrifying reality of this targeted attack on medical personnel.

The video begins with the unmistakable sounds of gunfire as Israeli soldiers opened fire on the medical and civil defense teams, while the victims’ cries for help and the recitation of the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, can be heard throughout.

The footage clearly shows that many of the paramedics were still alive when Israeli forces arrived, strongly suggesting that they were deliberately executed.

These words, spoken through increasingly strained breaths, mark a tragic end to the life of a paramedic who had devoted himself to saving others under the most perilous circumstances.

Israeli Lies

This video directly contradicts the narrative put forth by the Israeli army, which had previously claimed that its forces did not “randomly attack ambulances” but had instead targeted “suspicious” vehicles.

According to Israeli officials, their forces opened fire after observing vehicles approaching without emergency lights.

However, the video unmistakably shows that the ambulances and fire trucks were clearly marked, with their emergency lights activated, and the paramedics were wearing reflective uniforms designated for emergency response.

According to the New York Times report, the authenticity of the video has been verified by independent sources, including a senior UN diplomat, who confirmed its location, timing, and accuracy.

The footage supports the testimony of Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent, who confirmed that the paramedic filming the attack was later found with a bullet wound to his head in the mass grave where the bodies of the medical crew were buried.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

