Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Blocks Ceasefire’s Second Phase

Four Palestinians were killed and six others injured by Israeli fire in various areas of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement with Israel to 116, with over 490 injured.

In a brief statement, the Gaza Ministry of Health said, “Since this morning, Gaza hospitals have received 4 fatalities and 6 injuries due to Israeli occupation attacks in multiple areas across the Strip.”

In a post on Telegram, the Ministry reported that the total number of fatalities since the ceasefire was announced on January 19 of last year has reached 116, with over 490 injuries.

Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian woman was killed and another injured following an Israeli drone strike in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Another Palestinian woman was injured after Israeli tanks shelled the Al-Juneina neighborhood east of Rafah city. Several Palestinians were also injured when a residential apartment in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, was targeted.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a medical source stated that two Palestinian youths were killed and another wounded after an Israeli aircraft bombed a group of Palestinians in the Al-Masriyin neighborhood of Beit Hanoun.

Additionally, the Civil Defense in Gaza announced Israeli artillery shelling east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Civil Defense said, “Israeli artillery shelling and tank fire targeted the border areas of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.”

For its part, the Israeli military spokesperson denied any shelling in the area, stating, “After verification, we are not aware of any shelling in this region.”

However, the Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had carried out an airstrike targeting “suspects” in the Gaza Strip.

In a Telegram statement, it added, “A number of suspects were spotted operating near Israeli Defense Forces in the northern Gaza Strip, planting an explosive device in the area. An Air Force aircraft targeted the suspects to eliminate the threat.”

Negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement were supposed to begin on February 3 of last year. However, Israel introduced new conditions to obstruct the transition to this phase, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to extend the first phase to secure the release of as many living prisoners as possible.

