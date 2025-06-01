‘Free Palestine’: Irish MMA Fighter’s Victory in Rome Becomes Moment of Defiance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Irish mixed martial artist Paddy McCorry delivered both a decisive victory and a political statement at Cage Warriors 189 in Rome, Italy.

The 27-year-old from Belfast dominated previously undefeated Israeli fighter Shuki Farage, sweeping the scorecards in a one-sided performance described by Cage Warriors as “dominating from bell to bell.”

As McCorry pinned Farage to the mat and unleashed a barrage of strikes, he was heard repeatedly shouting “Free Palestine”.

Later, upon being declared the unanimous winner, McCorry raised the Palestinian flag high and once again shouted the slogan “Free Palestine,” a powerful expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Farage, who reportedly served in the Israeli military, has been photographed in Israeli military uniform, posing with a rifle in front of a destroyed building in Gaza.

These images, allegedly posted to his Instagram and Facebook accounts, resurfaced in the lead-up to the match, drawing fierce criticism amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The backlash only intensified after the bout. Farage, who had publicly vowed to “take down” McCorry and “pound his face,” deactivated his social media accounts following the defeat.

McCorry’s message echoes a wider surge of solidarity across the sports world.

Also on Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans raised banners reading “STOP GENOCIDE IN GAZA” and chanted “We are all the children of Gaza” during the UEFA Champions League final—a powerful act of defiance on one of football’s biggest stages.

From the octagon in Rome to the stands of Wembley, athletes and fans are using their platforms to break the silence on Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 123,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

