Freed Israeli Captive Receives Threats, Insults after Criticizing Netanyahu

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Liri Albag was released in February along with four other female captives as part of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.

An Israeli captive freed in the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas said she has received threats and “despicable” insults from supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for blaming him for the October 7 resistance operation.

“I’m reading the threats and curses I received, and I’m afraid. I’m not afraid of the responses themselves… I am afraid of what we’ve become,” Liri Albag wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, according to the Times of Israel.

Released hostage Liri Albag received death threats over a promo for an interview in which she said that if she were to meet Netanyahu, she would tell him that he is to blame for what she went through, Israel’s public broadcaster sayshttps://t.co/VujgFTJcIx — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) April 8, 2025

Albag was released in February along with four other female captives.

Promo Taken off Air

Earlier this week, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) “published and then removed a promotional clip of an upcoming interview with Albag, in which she sharply criticized Netanyahu,” the report noted.

She requested that the clip be pulled off the airwaves due to the torrent of hate she had received, it added.

According to Haaretz, the promo, shared on the broadcaster’s social media accounts on Monday morning, featured a picture of Albag and her parents taken from the interview.

A title read: “Captivity survivor Liri Albag in a special interview: Benjamin Netanyahu is to blame, he must make amends and ask for forgiveness.”

Following the broadcast of the promo, KAN reported that Albag was attacked on social media, including “explicit threats against her life, slander, and curses,” according to Haaretz. KAN condemned “any attempt to harm an IDF soldier, a survivor of captivity, just because she dared to speak out or criticize those who abandoned her,” the report added.

The broadcaster then deleted the promo following a request from Albag’s family.

Netanyahu to ‘Ask for Forgiveness’

The Times of Israel reported that Albag said in the interview that she expects Netanyahu to “ask for forgiveness and promise that the rest of the hostages will be home soon.”

Pro-Netanyahu accounts, said the paper, called Albag “a trash girl” and suggested to “send her back to Gaza.”

The Jerusalem Post, meanwhile, reported that Albag said in her Instagram post that “the entire security establishment, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), IDF leadership, and Military Intelligence are all guilty,” and that she also stated this previously.

“I didn’t think I would get such a response from the people of Israel. And the hardest part? This division is worse than our enemies. This is not how you win!” she also stated, according to the report.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Israeli forces intensify their assault on Gaza, leaving hundreds dead and wounded, while 60,000 children face severe malnutrition and health risks.https://t.co/UxGYf2vLaE pic.twitter.com/tK9uEAOcxy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 10, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)