Freed Israeli Detainee Keith Siegel: Al-Qassam Treated Me Well, Israel Failed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Recently released Israeli-American detainee Keith Siegel described his captivity under Al-Qassam Brigades as humane while criticizing his government for failing to secure a deal sooner.

Israeli-American detainee Keith Siegel, recently released in the fourth batch of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, has spoken about his time in captivity under the Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza.

In a letter published by Al-Qassam’s media via Telegram, Siegel, 65, described the conditions of his detention, saying his captors ensured he was given proper food, medicine, and medical care.

“The Al-Qassam fighters who guarded me throughout my detention were keen to meet all my needs of food, drink, medicine, and vitamins,” Siegel wrote.

He also noted that when he felt unwell, his captors “brought me a doctor.”

⚡️BREAKING: Al-Qassam released a statement by the Israeli captive Keith Siegel who was released today: “Hello, today is a very happy day, I’m sitting next to the sea near Gaza’s port. I wanna thank Al-Qassam for everything, you were good with us for the past 15 months in the… pic.twitter.com/JOeBQQKpRO — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 1, 2025

Siegel, who follows a vegetarian diet, stated that his guards “were keen to bring food that suited my health condition, vegetarian food and without oil.”

Before his release, Al-Qassam shared a video of Siegel thanking the resistance members in Arabic.

Despite his release, Siegel sharply criticized the Israeli government, stating that it “did not do what was required” to secure a deal earlier, prolonging the war and causing “many victims and additional harm to both parties.”

His remarks highlight the stark contrast between the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention—often documented as harsh and abusive—and that of Israeli captives held by the resistance.

Siegel was handed over in full health, along with a gift for him and his wife, who had also been a prisoner and was released in the first truce in November 2023.

The prisoner exchange deal, which began on January 19 as part of a six-week ceasefire agreement, has underscored the disparity in conditions faced by Palestinian prisoners versus those released by the resistance.

As part of the latest exchange, Hamas released three Israeli detainees, including Siegel and French-Israeli citizen Ofer Calderon, in exchange for a new group of Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli army confirmed their receipt, with medical teams reporting that Calderon and another released detainee, Yarden Bibas, were in good health.

Hamas stated that its commitment to humane treatment reflects its moral values, contrasting with the Israeli occupation’s systematic violations against Palestinian detainees.

The movement urged international pressure on Israel to comply with humanitarian protocols and cease its mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners.

(PC, AJA)