Freedom Flotilla’s ‘Madleen’ Nears Gaza amid Israeli Threats of Interception

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The ship carries essential humanitarian supplies and draws renewed attention to the legality of the blockade and safety of sea-based aid.

The humanitarian vessel Madleen, operated by the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza, is now only miles from the Gaza coastline and is reportedly facing increasing Israeli interference.

The ship, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and carrying 12 international activists—including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French doctor Baptiste André—is attempting to break the Israeli naval blockade on the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the committee said on Facebook that the ship was experiencing “serious Israeli interference,” including suspected Israeli attempts to jam its communication and tracking signals.

“It seems Israel is jamming our colleagues’ location and signal on the Madleen vessel. This is serious.” They described the interference as “dangerous” and a direct threat to the safety of the crew. A tracking link was published so supporters can monitor the journey in real time. “You are not alone,” the committee declared, addressing besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, French doctor Baptiste André confirmed that drones had been hovering above the vessel for hours and that the group was in contact with multiple parties, including the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He added, “This is a symbolic amount, and we demand an end to the blockade imposed on Gaza,” referring to the ton of medical aid being transported.

Activist Yasemin Acar, aboard the 'Madleen' en route to Gaza, shares updates on the mission and urges the world to guarantee safe passage amid Israeli threats to block the ship. pic.twitter.com/Un7P96MDEZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2025

Speaking to Al‑Jazeera, French doctor Baptiste André said drones have been detected “hovering over our heads for hours at high altitudes,” and that the group remains in contact with multiple parties, including French diplomats. He noted the medical aid—it’s symbolic but still significant—for Gaza and demanded “an end to the blockade imposed on Gaza.”

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, also onboard, expressed hope they would arrive “tomorrow or the day after.” She warned, “The worst-case scenario is for the world to continue its complicity in the genocide in Gaza,” and called for an “immediate ceasefire” while seeking entry through humanitarian corridors.

The ship left Catania, Italy, on June 1 and joined the 36-strong Freedom Flotilla initiative dating to 2007.

Its name honors Madleen Kullab, Gaza’s first female professional fisherman, who lost her family and livelihood following the October 2023 Israeli offensive.

Israeli authorities have signaled imminent military action. Israeli Channel 12 reported that the navy plans to intercept Madleen and redirect it to Ashdod, potentially detaining and deporting those onboard.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz declared: “Israel will not allow anyone to break the naval blockade on Gaza, which aims to prevent Hamas from receiving weapons.” He labeled the activists “antisemites” and said, “You’d better go back because you won’t reach Gaza”.

Baptiste André, Rima Hassan, Reva Viard, and Pascal Marieras are aboard the Madleen, now fast approaching Gaza. According to Israeli military sources, the vessel is expected to be forcibly intercepted within 24 hours. The crew is calling on the French President to ensure safe… pic.twitter.com/mUWIg1o33t — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2025

The Navy plans to stop the ship before it enters what Israel refers to as its territorial waters, citing enforcement of the ongoing naval blockade, according to the Anadolu News Agency. Once intercepted, the activists are expected to be handed over to Israeli authorities for deportation.

Channel 12 also noted that the wide international attention the mission has received will result in every stage of Israel’s operation being shared publicly on social media.

The outlet also reported that Israeli leadership had initially approved the ship’s passage but later reversed its decision to avoid setting a precedent for future missions seeking to break the blockade.

Madleen’s voyage follows a similar mission by another Freedom Flotilla vessel, Conscience, which was targeted by drones off the coast of Malta on May 2.

(PC, AA, AJA)