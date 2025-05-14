From Rafah to Ashdod: Palestinian Resistance Operations Captured on Video

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Footage released by Palestinian resistance groups shows escalating battlefield operations and regional solidarity in the face of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, published new footage on Wednesday showing a complex ambush targeting Israeli occupation forces in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The video shows Israeli troops being hit with shellfire as they prepared to strike a Palestinian home. It also captures the moment an explosive device was detonated against an Israeli infantry unit on a street in Rafah.

These clashes are part of the Qassam Brigades’ ongoing response to Israel’s ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Tel Aviv, backed by the United States, has waged a genocidal war on Gaza. The assault has killed and wounded over 172,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. More than 11,000 remain missing.

According to official Israeli military figures, 856 soldiers have been killed since October 7, including eight since operations in Gaza resumed on March 18. The army also reports 5,847 soldiers injured, with 2,641 wounded in ground battles inside Gaza. These numbers include casualties sustained in Gaza, southern Lebanon, and the West Bank.

However, critics accuse the Israeli army of concealing the true scale of its losses. Palestinian resistance factions regularly announce attacks and ambushes that, according to them, have caused significant Israeli casualties, suggesting a wider gap between reported and actual figures.

Israel enforces strict military censorship on its media regarding casualties and damage from Palestinian attacks, reportedly to preserve public morale.

Al-Quds Brigades

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, released footage of its fighters launching rocket salvos at Israeli cities and settlements, a day after announcing the attacks.

According to the group, the barrage targeted Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, and settlements around the Gaza envelope. The video showed preparations for the launch, including missile platforms bearing dedications to the “free and brave Yemeni people” and to Nour al-Bitawi, commander of the Jenin Battalion, who was killed last Friday in Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

A field commander featured in the video praised the Yemeni people, who had gathered in large numbers at Al-Sabeen Square in Sana’a in solidarity with Palestine and in condemnation of the Israeli assault and American support for it.

Special tribute was also paid to Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarallah movement, and its military spokesperson Yahya Saree, along with “the free people of the world.”

The footage concluded with scenes of rockets launching into the night sky, accompanied by chants of “Allahu Akbar” from the fighters.

On Tuesday, the Al-Quds Brigades had announced rocket attacks on Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, and surrounding settlements, later releasing a video documenting the operation.

(PC, AJA)