‘Gates of Hell’: Iran Launches ‘Ultra-Heavy’ Sejjil Missiles in Latest Attack Wave

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced its first use of heavy Sejjil missiles in its 12th wave of attacks on Israel, which it claimed destroyed Israeli air defenses, while Israel tightened media censorship on strike locations.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced today, Wednesday, that it launched the 12th wave of its missile attacks on Israel, using heavy, long-range Sejjil missiles.

The Revolutionary Guard stated that it used “ultra-heavy Sejjil missiles in the 12th wave of Operation True Promise 3, to target a number of sites in the occupied territories,” asserting that it had destroyed Israeli air defenses and that “the skies of the occupied territories are open to our missiles and drones.”

It also stressed that “missile attacks will be focused and continuous.”

The Revolutionary Guard addressed Israelis, according to Tasnim news agency, stating in its communiqué that the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard had previously warned that “the gates of hell will open upon you,” and that,

“The aerospace force’s missiles of the Revolutionary Guard will prevent you from spending a single moment outside underground shelters. A few days have passed during which you have not seen sunlight.”

It added,

“Be sure that the sound of sirens will not stop for a single moment. Either you choose ‘slow death’ in a hellish life inside shelters, or you save yourselves from the continuous 24-hour missile bombardment and flee as quickly as possible, so that you might save your lives.”

Commenting on the new launch by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Israeli Army Radio quoted a security official as saying that the latest Iranian missile was exceptional in terms of its type, weight, and quantity of explosives.

Missile Interception

In response, the Israeli army announced that a new wave of Iranian missiles targeted the greater Tel Aviv area, where sirens sounded in several locations, noting that this new Iranian missile barrage was the first in 18 hours.

Israeli Army Radio quoted a military source saying that the launch of eight missiles from Iran was detected, while the army announced that it had intercepted all missiles launched from Iran.

⚡️🇮🇷🇮🇱JUST IN: Iran used heavy Sejjil missiles for the first time: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Statement No. 11 To the residents of the occupied lands in Al-Quds! The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on the brave Iranian people, have dismantled the… pic.twitter.com/6sU7rNMjwS — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) June 18, 2025

Before the missile barrage reached Israel, the Israeli army called on the public to enter protected areas immediately upon receiving the alert and to remain there until further notice.

Shortly thereafter, the army announced the activation of sirens in wide areas of greater Tel Aviv.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that sirens sounded in the Hasharon area (central) and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Later, the private Hebrew Channel 12 reported that some of the new missiles fell en route, and the rest were intercepted.

In this context, Israeli media reported that the Israeli air force has intercepted nine Iranian drones in northern Israel since early Wednesday morning.

Tightened Censorship

On another front, the head of Israeli censorship, Brigadier General Kobi Mandelblit, signed a new emergency order prohibiting publications that, in his words, could harm state security, send a message to the enemy, incite the public, or undermine national morale, including social media posts.

This order, based on the 1945 Emergency Defense Regulations, marks the first such step since 1988 and reflects tightened control over sensitive information in the digital age.

The new decision will aid and pave the way for prosecuting citizens and media outlets that violate censorship rules and broadcast or distribute documents related to missile strikes and drone attacks.

The order was signed amidst reported increasing disregard for censorship body instructions, including the publication of direct hits and casualties, locations of bases and air defense systems, and classified material without prior censorship approval.

This comes as Israel imposes strict censorship on sites targeted by Iranian missiles and drones, especially those targeting military or vital locations, claiming that revealing such sites provides assistance to the enemy.

Since dawn on June 13, Israel, with American support, has been waging a war on Iran, including the bombing of nuclear facilities and missile bases, and the assassination of military commanders and nuclear scientists. This has resulted in 224 deaths and 1277 injuries. Tehran, in turn, has responded with ballistic missiles and drones, causing over 30 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The risks of conflict expansion loom, with Western and Hebrew reports suggesting the possibility of the United States joining Israel in its war on Iran, coinciding with statements from US President Donald Trump, who called on Tehran to surrender unconditionally and hinted at the possibility of targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

(AJA, PC, Iranian Media, Israeli Media)