Gaza Authorities Document over 350 Ceasefire Violations by Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s government media office announced on Friday that over 350 violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel have been recorded since the truce took effect last month.

“The Israeli occupation has violated the ceasefire agreement more than 350 times since it was signed, clearly demonstrating its continued breach of commitments and its defiance of the international community,” Ismail al-Thawabteh, the head of the media office, said in a statement on Friday, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Since the ceasefire was signed on January 15, the Israeli army has killed and injured dozens of Palestinians through airstrikes, including those carried out by fighter jets and drones, as well as direct shootings or drone strikes, the report noted.

Further violations include Israeli incursions into border areas east of the Gaza Strip.

Woman Killed in Rafah

The Central Emergency Committee in Rafah in the southern part of Gaza reported continued Israeli army movements in the central and western parts of the city in recent days.

In yet another violation of the ceasefire on Friday, Israeli occupation forces killed a woman, identified as Hanaa al-Ghouti, inside her home in the Al-Jenena neighborhood of Rafah, the Quds News Network (QNN) reported. Citing local sources, the report said she was shot after Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition from a tank stationed west of the city.

Hamas’ Records

Hamas issued a document last week in which it recorded 269 Israeli violations of the ceasefire since January 19, including killings, bombardments, aid restrictions, and continued attacks beyond Gaza.

As reported by The Palestine Chronicle, the document breaks down the number of ceasefire violations, recorded at 269 between January 19 and February 11, as well as provides five separate categories of violations that either directly violate or violate the spirit of the deal. The categories include: field violations; prisoners, humanitarian aid; denial of essential medical supplies; and political violations.

The 269 violations were made up of 26 murders and 59 injuries inflicted, 36 gunfire violations, 29 ground incursions, 9 bombardments, in addition to five fishermen and drivers being placed in detention, while “105 violations were recorded involving the flighting of reconnaissance planes and drones, including (Hermes 450, Hermes 900, Super Heron, Zoveit, QuadCopter), with many of these carrying ammunition, particularly over areas designated for captive’s handover.”

Staggering Death Toll

Israel has killed 92 Palestinians and injured 822 others in direct attacks since the ceasefire began, Gaza’s Director-General of Health Munir Al-Barsh said on February 11, according to Anadolu.

The agreement brought to a halt Israel’s genocidal assault on the enclave that has killed over 48,000 people and injured over 100,000 more.

Israel also currently faces a case of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave, brought by South Africa and supported by several countries.

(PC, Anadolu, QNN)