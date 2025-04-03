Gaza Authorities Warn ‘Near-Total Collapse’ of Healthcare Sector Imminent

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s Health Ministry warned on Thursday of an imminent collapse of the healthcare sector in the enclave amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment.

“The continued and escalating Israeli aggression has led to a near-total collapse of the health system, at a time when medical and humanitarian needs are increasing at an unprecedented level,” the ministry said in a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Injuries arrive at the Naser Hospital, most of them are children after the occupation bombed the tents of displaced Palestinians in Mawasi Khan Younis, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NUMswZR3HE — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 2, 2025

The ministry warned that hospitals and health facilities across Gaza operate beyond their capacity.

“There is a severe shortage of medicine, medical supplies, and fuel to operate equipment and generators, threatening the lives of thousands of patients and wounded, especially children, pregnant women, and the elderly,” the statement noted.

Call for Int Medical Teams

The ministry appealed to the international community “to act quickly and pressure the Israeli occupation to immediately open Gaza’s crossings and allow the entry of medicine, medical supplies, and fuel without delay.”

It also called for the dispatch of international medical teams “to support exhausted medical staff in hospitals operating under harsh and inhumane conditions.”

The situation in Gaza is now at its most catastrophic since the beginning of Israel’s genocide in October 2023. Al Mezan is appalled by the continued failure of the international community to respond effectively. https://t.co/FdZKJbQXRy — Al-Mezan الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) April 2, 2025

The World Health Organization warned last month that the resumption of Israel’s assault on Gaza “puts millions of lives at risk.”

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza amid efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace the Palestinian population from the enclave.

Rising Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

🚨 Footage shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on a home in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, injuring civilians fleeing due to bombing threats. Also in Shejaiya, an Israeli strike targeted a vehicle carrying displaced Palestinians on Al-Mansoura Street, killing two and… pic.twitter.com/kBKzq78NAj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)