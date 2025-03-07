By Palestine Chronicle Staff

China has expressed its support for the Gaza reconstruction plan initiated by Egypt and backed by other Arab countries, saying the enclave belongs to the Palestinian people.

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on Friday. “Changing its status by forceful means will not bring about peace, but only new chaos.”

At the emergency summit in Cairo on Tuesday, Arab leaders rejected the forcible displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip proposed by the US, and advocated for a $53-billion plan to rebuild the devastated enclave.

‘Principle of Justice’

Wang said Beijing supported “the plan for restoring peace” in Gaza initiated by Egypt and other Arab countries, according to a statement issued by the China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The will of the people must not be defied, and the principle of justice must not be abandoned,” he stated.

Wang urged the international community to push for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, increase humanitarian aid, uphold the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine,” as well as contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza.

He noted that without Middle East peace, “the world will not be stable,” and that the Palestinian question “has always been at the heart of the Middle East issue.”

Palestinian Statehood

Reaffirming Beijing’s support for Palestinian statehood, Wang said the international community should focus more on the two-state solution.

“All Palestinian factions need to deliver on the Beijing Declaration to achieve unity and self-strengthening,” Wang stated, adding that “all parties in the Middle East need to rise above differences to support Palestinian statehood.”

Stressing that China is “a strategic partner” of Middle East countries, Wang said Beijiing “will continue to strive resolutely for justice, peace and development” for the region’s people.

(PC, Anadolu)