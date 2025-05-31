Gaza Ceasefire – Full Translation of Hamas’ Response to Witkoff Proposal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Jazeera Arabic website says that it had “obtained a copy of Hamas’ response to the proposal from US envoy Steve Witkoff for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and prisoner exchange.”

A short time ago, the Palestinian Resistance movement announced that it had delivered its response to mediators today, Saturday, aiming for a “permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and guaranteed aid flow to our people in the Strip.”

Hamas’ response includes the release of ten living Israeli prisoners and 18 bodies in several phases. In exchange, an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners would be released during a 60-day ceasefire, during which negotiations would take place to end the war and ensure Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Below is the text of Hamas’ response, submitted on May 31, according to the document published by Al-Jazeera.

Editor’s Note: The document was produced in Arabic by Al-Jazeera and translated by the Palestine Chronicle below. Therefore, please note that the English translation provided here is not the official response from Hamas and other Palestinian groups.

Framework for Negotiating a Permanent Ceasefire Agreement

Duration: A 60-day ceasefire. President Trump guarantees Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire during the agreed-upon period.

Release of Israeli Prisoners and Bodies: 10 living Israeli prisoners and 18 bodies will be released. This includes 4 living prisoners on day one, 2 living prisoners on day 30, and 4 living prisoners on day 60. As for the bodies, 6 will be handed over on day 10, 6 on day 30, and 6 on day 50.

Aid and Humanitarian Situation:

Aid will enter Gaza immediately upon approval of the ceasefire agreement, according to the humanitarian protocol stipulated in the January 19, 2025 agreement, through the United Nations, its agencies, and other organizations, including the Red Crescent. Rehabilitation of infrastructure (electricity, water, sanitation, communications, and roads) and entry of necessary materials, including construction materials. Rehabilitation and operation of hospitals, health centers, schools, and bakeries in all areas of the Strip. Allowing residents of the Strip to travel to and from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing without any restrictions, and the return of goods and commercial traffic. During the negotiation period, arrangements and plans for the reconstruction of homes, facilities, and infrastructure destroyed during the war, and support for war-affected groups, will be finalized. The implementation of the Gaza Strip’s reconstruction plan will begin for 3 to 5 years under the supervision of several countries and organizations, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

Israeli Military Activities: All Israeli military activities in Gaza will cease upon the entry into force of this agreement. During the ceasefire period, aerial activity (military and reconnaissance) in the Gaza Strip will cease for 10 hours daily, and for 12 hours during prisoner and detainee exchange days.

Israeli Forces Withdrawal: On day one, 4 living Israeli prisoners will be released. Israeli forces will withdraw to their positions prior to March 2, 2025, in all areas of the Gaza Strip, according to the maps stipulated in the January 19, 2025, agreement.

Negotiations: On day one, indirect negotiations will begin under the sponsorship of the mediating guarantors for a permanent ceasefire, covering the following topics:

Keys and conditions for the exchange of all remaining Israeli prisoners for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. Declaration of a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. (After agreement on the exchange of remaining prisoners and bodies, and before the handover procedures begin, a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip will be announced).

“Day After” Arrangements in Gaza:

An independent technocrat committee will immediately begin managing all affairs of the Gaza Strip upon the start of this agreement’s implementation, with full powers and responsibilities.

Cessation of mutual military (hostile) operations between the two parties for a long period (5-7 years) guaranteed by the mediators (United States, Egypt, Qatar).

Presidential Support: The President is serious about the parties’ commitment to the ceasefire agreement and insists that negotiations during the temporary ceasefire, if successfully concluded with an agreement between the parties, will lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict.

Release of Palestinian Prisoners and Bodies: In exchange for the release of the 10 living Israeli prisoners and 18 bodies, an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners and bodies will be released. Living prisoners and bodies will be released simultaneously and according to an agreed-upon mechanism.

Status of Prisoners and Detainees: On day 10, Hamas will provide information on the number of living and dead among the remaining prisoners held by Hamas and Palestinian factions. In return, Israel will provide full information on all living and dead prisoners captured from the Gaza Strip’s residents since October 7, 2023. Hamas commits to ensuring the health, care, and security of Israeli detainees immediately upon the ceasefire. In return, Israel commits to ensuring the health, care, and security of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons and detention centers according to international law and norms.

Release of Remaining Prisoners: Negotiations regarding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza should be completed within 60 days. Upon agreement and after the declaration of a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the remaining prisoners (living and dead) from Israel’s provided list of 58 will be released in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners.

Guarantors: The mediating guarantors (United States, Egypt, Qatar) guarantee the continuation of the ceasefire for 60 days and guarantee the continuation of negotiations until a permanent ceasefire agreement is reached, with the cessation of military operations and the entry of humanitarian aid.

Envoy to Head Negotiations: Special Envoy Ambassador Steve Witkoff will come to the region to finalize the agreement. Witkoff will head the negotiations.

President Trump: President Trump will personally announce the ceasefire agreement. The United States and President Trump are committed to working to ensure that negotiations continue seriously until a final agreement is reached.

(Al-Jazeera Arabic – Translated by The Palestine Chronicle)