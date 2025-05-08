By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Gaza Strip has been suffering from a catastrophic crisis since Israel shut all border crossings on March 2, preventing the entry of all humanitarian aid, including water, food and medical supplies.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said on Thursday that 75% of its vehicles have stopped working due to fuel shortages since Israel imposed a total blockade on the enclave more than two months ago.

“Seventy-five percent of our vehicles have stopped working due to the lack of diesel to operate them,” the Civil Defense said in a statement cited by Al-Jazeera.

“We are suffering from a major shortage of generators and oxygen devices in Gaza,” the statement added.

The Civil Defense in Gaza stated that 75% of its vehicles are out of service due to fuel shortages amid Israel’s ongoing closure of crossings and a more than two-month ban on the entry of humanitarian aid, including food and fuel. pic.twitter.com/PWa6GwmCdc — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 8, 2025

The Gaza Strip has been suffering from a catastrophic crisis since Israel shut all border crossings on March 2, preventing the entry of all humanitarian aid, including water, food and medical supplies.

This has led to widespread famine and a rise in the death toll from starvation to 57 people, most of them children, according to government reports.

The 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza are entirely dependent on this aid after Israel’s ongoing genocide for 20 months has rendered them impoverished, according to World Bank data, the Al-Jazeera report noted.

Israel’s ‘Merciless’ Actions – UN Experts

More than 30 independent experts working with the United Nations demanded immediate international intervention in Gaza, saying the world “is watching” as war crimes are being perpetrated daily.

“While States debate terminology – is it or is it not genocide? – Israel continues its relentless destruction of life in Gaza, through attacks by land, air and sea, displacing and massacring the surviving population with impunity,” the experts said in a statement on Wednesday.

States must act now to end the violence or bear witness to the annihilation of the Palestinian population in #Gaza: UN experts demand immediate international intervention as Israel continues relentless destruction of life in Gazahttps://t.co/gwpDHJgpwV pic.twitter.com/ETmDXbNzJc — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) May 7, 2025

“No one is spared – not the children, persons with disabilities, nursing mothers, journalists, health professionals, aid workers, or hostages. Since breaking the ceasefire, Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians, many daily – peaking on 18 March 2025 with 600 casualties in 24 hours, 400 of whom were children,” the statement continued.

“This is one of the most ostentatious and merciless manifestations of the desecration of human life and dignity,” the experts said.

The group of experts cited over 52,535 deaths, of which 70 percent continue to be women and children, and 118,491 injuries as of May 4, 2025.

‘Documented Patterns’ of Genocide

They warned that “Not only is delivering humanitarian aid one of Israel’s most critical obligations as the occupying power, but its deliberate depletion of essential necessities, destroying of natural resources and calculated push to drive Gaza to the brink of collapse further corroborates its criminal responsibility.”

“These acts, beyond constituting grave international crimes, follow alarming, documented patterns of genocidal conduct,” the experts stated.

An infant, who should weigh around 6 kilograms at this age, now weighs only 1.5 kilograms. This devastating condition is the result of acute malnutrition caused by the ongoing blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip and the systematic prevention of food and medical supplies by the… pic.twitter.com/0z7UwuXWoA — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 5, 2025

The experts called on UN member states to take enforceable action to immediately end the carnage.

“The world is watching. Will Member States live up to their obligations and intervene to stop the slaughter, hunger, and disease, and other war crimes and crimes against humanity that are perpetrated daily in complete impunity?” they asked.

ICC Arrest Warrants

They also urged for the arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to be followed through.

“Arrest warrants from the ICC against Israeli leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity require immediate action and compliance. The ICJ Advisory Opinion mandates an end to the prolonged occupation, and the deadline the General Assembly has set is 17 September 2025,” the experts said.

They warned that continuing to support Israel materially or politically, especially via arms transfers, and the provision of private military and security services risks complicity in genocide and other serious international crimes.

“The decision is stark: remain passive and witness the slaughter of innocents or take part in crafting a just resolution. The global conscience has awakened, if asserted – despite the moral abyss we are descending into – justice will ultimately prevail,” they said.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

At least 100 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza. The attacks targeted densely populated civilian areas, including a popular market, a restaurant, a school… pic.twitter.com/SRoF2rrMUj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 7, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)