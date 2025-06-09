Gaza Death Toll Mounts: Scores Killed as Aid Centers Become Death Traps

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as drones dropped grenades and fired bullets at densely populated areas across Gaza.

At least 44 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more wounded across the territory since dawn on Monday, amid relentless Israeli attacks and growing outrage over the role of US-backed aid operations, Al-Jazeera reported, citing health authorities in Gaza.

In the southern Gaza Strip, sources at the Nasser Medical Complex reported that 14 Palestinians were killed near aid centers associated with an American company operating in Rafah.

These deaths add to a growing number of casualties linked to the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” an organization that has drawn fierce criticism from Palestinian authorities and local media.

In a statement, the Government Media Office in Gaza said that this entity—funded and supported by both the United States and Israel—has now been directly responsible for the deaths of 130 Palestinians and the injury of over 1,000 others.

The office accused the group of “spreading falsehoods,” including unsubstantiated claims that Palestinian resistance groups are threatening their workers and obstructing aid deliveries. It stressed that any group implementing military agendas under the guise of humanitarian work “cannot be considered a relief organization.”

After forcing civilians to wait in line under the guise of 'organizing aid,' armed gangs and Israel's collaborators are seen opening fire on them—killing and injuring several. pic.twitter.com/X01TzmvGNE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 9, 2025

Elsewhere in central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp reported that more than 30 people were injured when Israeli drones attacked crowds of civilians gathered near an aid center west of Rafah.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as drones dropped grenades and fired bullets at densely populated areas where families had assembled in desperate hope of securing food and supplies.

As Israeli bombardment continues across the Strip, hospitals remain overwhelmed. In the northern part of Gaza, medical staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City confirmed the death of a woman and injuries to others following artillery shelling in the Saftawi area.

A separate medical source said that a child was killed and another wounded in shelling near the Tawam roundabout in the city’s northwest.

The eastern neighborhoods of Shujaiya and Zaytoun also came under heavy fire. According to sources at the Baptist Hospital, 11 Palestinians were killed there since dawn. Residents say the shelling has been nonstop, reducing entire residential blocks to rubble and trapping families inside.

Palestinian Red Crescent crews reported that a number of victims were recovered from under the debris following artillery attacks on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia al-Balad, in the north of the Strip.

The wounded and the dead were taken to Al-Shifa Medical Complex, already operating beyond capacity due to the catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

In Khan Yunis, a medical source at Nasser Hospital confirmed the deaths of seven Palestinians, most of them children, in Israeli drone attacks on displaced persons’ tents in the Al-Mawasi area. The area had previously been designated as a “safe zone” by Israeli authorities, where thousands of families had sought refuge after being displaced from their homes.

Adding to the toll, the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza announced that an Israeli strike targeted a police unit in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing an officer, a policeman, and a civilian.

The Ministry condemned the attack, stating that the force had been carrying out its duty to protect civilian property and prevent theft in the chaos left by months of displacement and destruction. It stressed that Israeli aggression would not deter civil institutions from continuing their work.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that 47 Palestinians were killed and 388 injured in the last 24 hours alone. Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, the total death toll has reached 54,927, with more than 226,600 others wounded.

These numbers are expected to rise, as many remain trapped under rubble and entire neighborhoods continue to be subjected to intense bombing, drone fire, and artillery shelling.

As international outrage grows, Palestinian officials continue to warn that the combination of military bombardment, starvation, and manipulated aid delivery is deepening the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. According to the Government Media Office, so-called aid initiatives backed by Washington and Tel Aviv are not only failing to relieve the crisis but are actively contributing to it.

(PC, AJA)