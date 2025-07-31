Gaza Death Toll Rises after Massacre at Aid Lines as Resistance Strikes Israeli Forces

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

One day after a massacre of aid seekers, Israeli attacks killed 34 more Palestinians, while Al-Qassam fighters targeted troops in Khan Yunis.

At least 34 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire since dawn Thursday, including 15 civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid, Al-Jaeera reported, citing hospital sources.

The latest fatalities follow a deadly massacre the previous day, in which Israeli forces opened fire on crowds awaiting food aid, killing and injuring hundreds.

According to Al-Aqsa Martyrs and Al-Awda Hospitals, 15 people were killed and several others wounded by Israeli gunfire while queuing for aid in central Gaza.

In northern Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike on an apartment belonging to the Salfiti family killed three people and injured several more. The strike sparked a large fire in the building.

In central Gaza’s Al-Bassa area, five Palestinians were killed in a drone strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced families.

Meanwhile, in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, another Israeli drone strike hit a displacement tent, killing three people—including two children—and injuring more than 15 others. A separate bombing in the Bir 19 area of Al-Mawasi also killed two children in a similar attack on a displacement tent.

On Wednesday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said Israeli forces had committed a massacre in the Sudanese area, killing 51 and injuring 348 others as they attempted to receive food aid.

The office reported that 112 humanitarian trucks had entered Gaza that day, but most were looted amid ongoing chaos and insecurity. It called on the United Nations and international bodies to take urgent action to open border crossings, lift the siege, and guarantee the safe delivery of aid. It also held Israel and its backers fully responsible for what it described as “horrific crimes.”

Since October 2023, Israel has been waging what Palestinian and international reports have described as a war of extermination against Gaza’s population. The death toll has reached nearly 60,000, with over 145,000 injured and nearly the entire population displaced. The scale of destruction has been described as unprecedented since World War II.

Israeli Forces Targeted

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Thursday that it had shelled a group of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles with mortars in the Al-Qarara area, east of Khan Yunis.

Earlier in the week, the Brigades said it detonated three barrel bombs targeting Israeli vehicles near the Batn al-Sameen area, killing and wounding several soldiers.

On Saturday, Al-Qassam fighters claimed responsibility for targeting two Israeli armored personnel carriers with explosive devices in the cockpits. After both vehicles were set ablaze, a third was hit with a Yasin 105 anti-tank missile in Abasan al-Kabira, also in Khan Yunis.

Palestinian resistance operations have intensified in recent days, particularly in Khan Yunis and Rafah, as Israeli ground forces continue their offensive across southern Gaza. These operations have led to numerous Israeli casualties.

(PC, AJA)