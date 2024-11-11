Gaza Genocide – Civilian Toll Rises amid Israeli Airstrikes, Ground Assaults

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians have been killed and wounded in Israeli military raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Monday.

Medical sources reported 49 Palestinian fatalities, with most airstrikes concentrated in the northern areas of Gaza.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported that artillery shelling west of the Nuseirat camp, in central Gaza, killed two people and injured others.

An airstrike also struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians near the Al-Sawarah School, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.

Further, 15 people were injured in airstrikes targeting two houses in the same area.

According to eyewitnesses cited by Anadolu News Agency, the Israeli army carried out a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling in the Nuseirat camp, particularly in its northern and western sectors, amid heavy gunfire from drones and vehicles.

BREAKING: Casualties among Palestinian civilians following a series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardments on Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/UoThfps466 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 11, 2024

Al-Awda Hospital reported that its teams transported 24 injured people, with others still missing under the rubble of houses targeted by Israeli strikes west of the camp.

In conjunction with artillery fire, the Israeli army made a limited incursion into the north and west areas of Nuseirat camp, according to eyewitnesses.

The invasion into northern Gaza has now persisted for 38 consecutive days, with ambulance and civil defense services now out of service, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

Additional strikes reportedly targeted sites across Gaza, including Qleibo Hill, Sheikh Zayed Towers, Kamal Adwan Hospital, Beit Lahia, and Jabaliya camp, leading to further casualties.

Heavy Israeli fire was also reported in the Saftawi, Al-Tawam, and Al-Fakhoura areas near Jabaliya and Beit Lahia, as well as ongoing artillery shelling in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)