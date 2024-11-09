Gaza Genocide Continues – 21 Killed, Nine Civil Defense Members Detained

In related events, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that Israeli forces attacked its teams in northern Gaza, displaced its personnel, and detained nine members.

At least 21 Palestinians were killed and many others were injured on Saturday in a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

Civil defense teams in northern Gaza also came under attack, and several crew members were reportedly detained.

A medical source confirmed that nine Palestinians were killed and several injured when an airstrike targeted a tent sheltering displaced individuals at Al-Jazeera Stadium in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In Gaza City, an airstrike on Fahd Al-Sabah School, where displaced people had taken refuge on Jaffa Street, killed seven Palestinians, including children, and injured others.

In Beit Lahia, located in northern Gaza, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Abu Jarad family home in the Manshiyya area, resulting in one death and several injuries, according to eyewitnesses cited by Al-Jazeera.

Eyewitnesses also reported shelling west of Jabaliya camp and the town of Beit Lahia, with Israeli vehicles and low-flying drones firing heavily.

In Shejaiyya, east of Gaza City, Israeli bombardments killed five Palestinians and injured many others, according to Al-Jazeera.

Another person was reportedly killed by an Israeli sniper in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces have launched their third ground operation within recent months in Jabaliya camp, the most densely populated camp in the Gaza Strip. Prior to the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, the camp housed around 165,000 refugees within a space of less than 1.5 square kilometers.

In related events, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that Israeli forces attacked its teams in northern Gaza, displaced its personnel, and detained nine members, severely hindering humanitarian operations and leaving thousands without medical care.

Since a ground invasion into northern Gaza on October 5, Israel has launched a campaign of extermination, pressuring residents to evacuate through continuous bombing and a blockade preventing essential supplies from entering.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)