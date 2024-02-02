Gaza Genocide – Destruction and Horrific Discoveries following Israeli Army’s Withdrawal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several decomposed bodies were discovered northwest of Gaza City following the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the area.

Israeli forces continued to bomb civilian targets in Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that four Palestinian civilians were killed and several others wounded on Thursday night in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residence in the eastern outskirts of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli airstrike targeted the Deeri family home in the Nasr neighborhood, resulting in the killing of four Palestinians.

Massive destruction in northern Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/x9jJXkmSOk pic.twitter.com/p0Ts3qqzbK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 2, 2024

In Khan Yunis, a civilian was killed, and others were injured when an Israeli airstrike hit the Al-Amal School, which was providing shelter to displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza city.

Additionally, 13 more civilians were wounded in an airstrike targeting a house near the Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters, also in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement that over 30,000 displaced Palestinians in schools near the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis are facing shortages of water, food, baby formula, and essential medicines for numerous chronic and critical medical conditions.

UNICEF: 17,000 children in Gaza are living without their families or have been separated from their families. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/jOgg0JRd3E pic.twitter.com/YNSbb0mzI5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 2, 2024

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that, in coordination with the United Nations, they retrieved the bodies of six Palestinians from the northern outskirts of the Bureij refugee camp, near the Israeli military checkpoint separating Gaza City and the central region.

The bodies were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Several civilians were killed and others injured as Israeli occupation forces targeted a group of individuals near a stadium in Gaza City while attempting to restore communication and internet services.

The Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern parts of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, while Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of the Sheikh Zayed area and Beit Lahia town, in northern Gaza.

Several decomposed bodies were also discovered northwest of Gaza City following the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the area.

Videos and images circulated by journalists and civilians show unprecedented destruction caused by Israeli forces in various neighborhoods of Gaza City, northern Gaza, and Khan Yunis following their withdrawal of the Israeli troops from these areas.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,019 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,139 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)