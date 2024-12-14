Gaza Genocide – Mass Killings, Starvation, and Forced Displacement Continue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of scores of Palestinians and left many others injured.

The Israeli occupation army has also issued orders for the evacuation of Jabaliya, located in the northern part of the Strip.

Two Palestinians were killed, and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced persons on Jaffa Street, northeast of Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli forces reportedly demolished residential buildings northwest of Nuseirat, accompanied by artillery shelling. In Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Strip, four people were killed, and others injured in an airstrike targeting a house. Additional strikes hit areas near the Omari Mosque in Jabaliya Al-Balad.

An Israeli drone also targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.

Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/tKQ0wUDGQI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 14, 2024

On Friday, medical sources told Al-Jazeera that 32 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids across the Strip.

Ambulance teams retrieved the body of a child and several injured Palestinians from a strike on the Saadallah family home in Jabaliya Al-Nazla.

Israeli forces reportedly prevented paramedics from recovering bodies trapped under the rubble, opening fire and forcing ambulances to retreat.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has warned residents in southeastern Jabaliya, between the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City, to evacuate the area ahead of a planned military operation.

In a statement shared on the X platform, Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media, urged Palestinians in the designated zones (D5 and C2) to move to central Gaza City, claiming it would be safer. However, previous evacuations to so-called safe areas have resulted in deadly strikes on displaced individuals.

Breaking | Civilians were reported injured due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted Al-Majda Wasila School, which shelters displaced Palestinians, west of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/3ufuGR87eh — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 14, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)