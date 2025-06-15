Gaza Hospitals Near Collapse Due to Israeli Siege, Total Breakdown of Supplies

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hospitals across the Gaza Strip are facing a dramatic and accelerating collapse, as supplies of food, water, and medical equipment run out and patients flee under threat of attack.

According to senior medical sources, the situation has reached a critical stage, with staff and patients trapped in besieged facilities under increasingly unbearable conditions.

According to Dr. Yousef Abu al-Rish, a senior official at Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, 320 medical staff remain on duty amid what officials describe as a desperate effort to keep the facility operational.

More than 350 patients are still inside the hospital, many of them immobile, critically ill, or children. Some patients and their families have chosen to leave, despite the risk of being targeted, fearing that the hospital itself may soon be attacked.

Al-Rish confirmed that supplies of food and water at Nasser Hospital have been almost entirely depleted. The hospital is no longer able to provide meals for its staff, and feeding patients has become nearly impossible.

In an emergency measure, the Ministry sourced two 25-kilogram bags of flour from the black market, paying 2,000 shekels per bag. The delivery was made under threat, as secure supply routes no longer exist.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza City is no less severe.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the Strip, is reportedly operating at 200 percent of its capacity. It is unable to meet the basic needs of patients, particularly in essential departments such as maternity care.

Critical equipment is lacking, and the strain on infrastructure and personnel is visible. According to medical officials, this has contributed to a significant increase in maternal and infant mortality rates. Precise data is still being collected.

These conditions are the result of months of bombardment, siege, and the near-total blockade of humanitarian access.

Health authorities warn that the healthcare system in Gaza is in a state of active collapse. Facilities are overwhelmed, staff are exhausted, and resources are virtually nonexistent. As patients continue to arrive and attacks persist, the ability of hospitals to function has been reduced to its bare minimum.

